Pinoy entrepreneurs to reveal secret to successful business in the upcoming PPIE 2023

Successful Filipino entrepreneurs will reveal the secret to a successful business in the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023, the longest-running event that gathers industry professionals, investors, and prospective buyers to explore the vibrant Philippine property market.

Roberto Capulong, Managing Director of Agemono Express Restaurant, Philip Vasquez, Operations Manager of Kasamar Holdings, Jennifer Segalowitz, Owner of Mukbang Shows Korean BBQ and Seafood, Chaida Ortil-Das, Owner of Panadero Pastry Shop, and Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group and The Filipino Times, will hold a panel discussion on the topic “Business Owners’ Masterclass: How to start and grow your own business in the UAE.”

They will share their insights, experiences, and success stories of Filipino entrepreneurs and professionals.

Capulong joined as the Operations Manager of Agemono Express in 2006 where he saw the potential of the restaurant to continue growing and expanding its reach.

Since then, the restaurant has served millions of UAE residents with their signature Asian dishes spanning Japanese, Filipino, Chinese, and Thai cuisines over seven branches spread out in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

On the other hand, Vasquez entails innovation, cross-functional coordination and strategic business positioning as he manages the operations of Kasamar Holdings.

Kasamar Holdings is an Abu Dhabi-based single-family office focused on investing in regional private equity, developed markets real estate, and global public securities.

It has partnered with Max’s Group, Inc. to bring Filipinos’ favorite restaurants such as Teriyaki Boy, Sizzlin’ Steak, and Dencio’s in the UAE.

Meanwhile, Segalowitz is the woman behind the Mukbang Shows Restaurant that became a hit for Filipinos with its unlimited meat servings for a set price.

Started as a waiter, she is now the owner of the popular restaurant through faith and hard work.

Ortil-Das, Owner of Panadero Pastry Shop, has over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. Today, she is a dedicated business owner of a bakery with a total of eight branches in Dubai. Her accentuating

commitment and enthusiasm in management, marketing, and product development played a key role in the success of Panadero.

Further, Dr. Karen Remo, CEO of New Perspective Media Group and Chairman of the Philippine Economic and Investment Summit and the PPIE, will serve as the moderator of the panel discussion.

Learn the secret to success and catch these valuable speakers in the 9th edition of the PPIE which will happen from May 12 to 13 at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom of Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

For more information and registration for PPIE and PEIS, visit www.ppie.ae and www.ppie.ae/peis/ respectively.