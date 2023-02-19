Abu Dhabi Police warns drivers against being distracted by their phones at traffic lights

The Abu Dhabi Police broadcasted a video showing a serious accident that occurred due to the driver’s lack of focus on the road path. This points out that using the phone for reasons such as browsing the Internet and social networking sites, making a call, or taking pictures may lead to serious consequences and traffic accidents.

The authority calls out all drivers to pay full attention while driving through this video. Drivers must pay attention to pedestrians, road signs and their surroundings, and traffic instructions, and adhere to them in order to avoid accidents. They further explained that drivers doing more than one action at the same time while driving could highly result in danger.

According to the federal law, it clarifies that the violation of the vehicle exceeding the red light signal is 1,000 dirhams, 12 traffic points, and the vehicle is impounded for 30 days. A financial value is paid to release the seizure for a maximum period of three months. But in the event that the dues are not paid, the vehicle is referred for sale in a public auction.