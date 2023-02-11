2 Days Left: Nominate exceptional OFW Engineers and Architects for The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards Today!

The Filipino Times (TFT) Watchlist, the first ever awards event for honoring the outstanding accomplishments of Filipino architects and engineers in the Middle East, is scheduled for March 17, 2023.

With just a few days left until nominations close, Filipinos in the Middle East are encouraged to nominate themselves or their peers for recognition in this prestigious awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony aims to celebrate the contributions of Filipinos in the fields of engineering and architecture in the Arab world and uplift the image of the Philippines.

The jury members for the awards ceremony are comprised of fellow Filipino awardees from previous iterations of The Filipino Times Awards, including Dr. Mary Jane Alvero, CEO of PRIME Group; Engr. Victorino Abejero, Managing Director of GulfTIC Certification; Engr. Emelyn Martinez, Managing Director of Qualis; Engr. Jeffrey Uy, VP of Project Management at ALDAR Properties PSJ; Arch. Christine Erlanda, Associate Partner at Godwin Austen Johnson Architect; and Arch. Suzette Peachie Bayonito, Senior Architect at National Engineering Bureau.

With over 3.5 million Filipinos living and working in the Middle East, it’s an exciting time for the community and an opportunity for their exceptional achievements to be recognized on an international stage. The Filipino Times Watchlist provides a platform for these highly skilled professionals to showcase their talent, expertise, and innovative skills to a wider audience.

To nominate a candidate for The Filipino Times Watchlist, simply complete the official online nomination form through the website http://www.thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist/. Nominations for the inaugural awards ceremony are open until February 13, and the organizers are encouraging everyone to participate and celebrate the outstanding achievements of Filipinos in the Arab World.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the even which will recognize the exceptional achievements of Filipino architects and engineers in the Middle East. Submit your nominations for The Filipino Times Watchlist on or before February 13.