2 dead, over 100 injured at Abu Dhabi gas cylinder blast

Two people have died while over 100 were injured from the gas cylinder blast that left severe damages across several buildings in Abu Dhabi on Monday, May 23.

As of posting time, 56 suffered from moderate while 64 others had minor injuries. All injured individuals have been transferred to the nearest hospital to receive necessary treatment.

The explosion that took place at the Al Khalidiya area also severely damaged several shops across six buildings.

As of this time, specialised teams from Abu Dhabi Police are still carrying out operations at the site.

