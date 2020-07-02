Victoria’s Secret UK files for bankruptcy

CCTV footage of the ‘shooting incident’ in Jolo, Sulu last June 29, involving bloodshed between members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Army (PA), has surfaced and is expected to aid in the ongoing investigation. In the video, a man wearing...
The UK arm of Victoria’s Secret has filed for bankruptcy amid the socio-economic impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The lingerie brand has collapsed into administration, with accountancy firm Deloitte being appointed to renegotiate lease terms as well as sell the loss-making division in order to save the business owner L Brands LB.
According to Deloitte, the company had become a victim of the lockdown rules, which saw consumers spending less on nonessential items like fashion and luxury.
The firm’s administrator Rob Harding said in a statement that the pandemic further heighten pressure on Victoria’s Secret to keep up with online competition.
“The effect of the lockdowns, combined with broader challenges facing bricks-and-mortar retailers, has resulted in a funding requirement for this business, resulting in today’s administration,” said Deloitte administrator Rob Harding in a statement.
L Brands has seen been seeing a decline in profit since 2016, with its 2019 sales reporting net losses of $366 million. Many believe this is because customers have lost interest due to the Victoria’s Secret’s issues regarding inclusivity, while others believe the brand is having difficulty competing with online retailers. However, COVID-19, Harding said, accelerated the fall of the UK arm.
The company’s interim chief executive Stuart Burgdoerfer said that they are exploring ways to address the operating losses in its stores.
“We are taking a number of actions across Victoria’s Secret and Victoria’s Secret PINK to strengthen and position the business to succeed as a separate stand-alone company. As part of that profit-improvement plan, we are addressing the operating losses in our 25 U.K. stores,” he said.
He added that the brand’s stores elsewhere won’t be affected by the bankruptcy, and that the online sales in the UK arm will continue.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
