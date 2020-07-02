Biggest Pizza Hut and Wendy’s operator declares bankruptcy

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has reviewed the final preparations for the historic launch of the Emirates Mars Mission, also known as the Hope Probe, to Mars on 15th July. The...
Dubai expats require permission to travel prior to flight bookings
Expats who hold a Dubai residence visa are required to secure a travel permit from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in the emirate to ensure that they can fly out and return to the country after their holidays. Emirates now requires...
Saudi supports UAE’s bid for non-permanent membership of UN Security Council
WAM: Deputy Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations Dr. Khalid bin Muhammad Manzalawi has affirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia supports the UAE in its candidacy for non-permanent membership of the United Nations (UN) Security...
Comply to beat COVID-19
The UAE authorities have ramped up their monitoring on residents who do not comply with the preventive measures against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), as curfew restrictions were lifted. This came following the increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases that...
The uptick trend on food delivery when the coronavirus pandemic struck the world was not enough to keep the NPC International Inc., the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut and Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S., afloat amid rising labor and food costs as well as cut-throat competition.
NPC, which owns 1,225 Pizza Hut locations and 385 Wendy’s restaurants that operate in 30 states, filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, the company confirmed in a statement.
Jon Weber, chief executive and president of NPC’s Pizza Hut division, said in a statement, “These challenges have been magnified recently by the impact and uncertainty of COVID-19.”
The Kansas-based company said it has arrived at this decision to restructure support agreement with its lenders to “substantially reduce NPC’s long-term debt and strengthen the company’s capital structure.”
As per Bloomberg report, NPC International has an accumulated $903 million (Dh3.3 billion) in debt.
The bankruptcy protection filed by the company aims to reduce the company’s debt, with first-lien lenders taking equity and potentially participating in a new cash injection.
Part of its plan to save what’s left is to sell a number of the company’s restaurants, the report said.
With the bankruptcy filed by NPC, 7,500 full-time jobs and about 28,500 part-time jobs are at stake.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved