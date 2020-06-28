Expert says COVID-19 can severely, permanently damage victims’ lungs

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) leaves the lungs of people who succumbed to the disease completely damaged, and that those who stayed with it for more than a month can face potential lung problems, according to a study done by an expert in UK.

Cardiovascular Science Professor Mauro Giacca of King’s College London said that the virus has created an unrecognizable impact on patients who were in the intensive care unit for more than a month. He said that in their autopsy; they found that the lungs of the victims were disrupted completely, and that in some cases, one cannot distinguish that it used to be a lung.

“There are large numbers of very big fused cells which are virus positive with as many as 10, 15 nuclei. I am convinced this explains the unique pathology of COVID-19. This is not a disease caused by a virus which kills cells, which had profound implications for therapy,” he told The Guardian.

Giacca said that such findings also showed “real problems” that COVID-19 survivors may face.

The results of his study came as more experts and doctor report the nature of COVID-19 to the parliament committee—including its behavior, treatments, vaccines, possibility of immunity, and why there is an emergence of it among minor ethnicities.

