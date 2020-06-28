Expert says COVID-19 can severely, permanently damage victims’ lungs

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 35,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 653 new cases. The total number now stands at 35,455. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
PH ensures OWWA, PhilHealth will not go bankrupt
The Philippines has affirmed the public of its full support to both the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Philippine Health Insurance Corp., stating that the national government will not allow the aforementioned entities to undergo financial disruptions....
Former Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. dies at 93
Former actor and Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. has succumbed to heart failure last June 26. He was 93. His son, Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr. revealed details of his father's passing in a Facebook video. "After 93 full years, our father former Senator Ramon...
OFWs with loans, employer disputes among top problems that hinder OFW repatriation – Bello
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that employer disputes and loan cases are among the factors that impede the government to repatriate some distressed OFWs that have been stranded and affected due to the impact of the coronavirus...
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) leaves the lungs of people who succumbed to the disease completely damaged, and that those who stayed with it for more than a month can face potential lung problems, according to a study done by an expert in UK.
Cardiovascular Science Professor Mauro Giacca of King’s College London said that the virus has created an unrecognizable impact on patients who were in the intensive care unit for more than a month. He said that in their autopsy; they found that the lungs of the victims were disrupted completely, and that in some cases, one cannot distinguish that it used to be a lung.
SEE ALSO: WATCH: How COVID-19 damages the lungs of positive patients
“There are large numbers of very big fused cells which are virus positive with as many as 10, 15 nuclei. I am convinced this explains the unique pathology of COVID-19. This is not a disease caused by a virus which kills cells, which had profound implications for therapy,” he told The Guardian.
Giacca said that such findings also showed “real problems” that COVID-19 survivors may face.
The results of his study came as more experts and doctor report the nature of COVID-19 to the parliament committee—including its behavior, treatments, vaccines, possibility of immunity, and why there is an emergence of it among minor ethnicities.
READ ALSO: US researchers find risk of COVID-19 higher in racial, ethnic minorities
