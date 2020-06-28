Abu Dhabi to reopen gyms, fitness centers, indoor sports from July 1

A bank based in Dubai will soon cut up to 800 more jobs among its workforce to cushion the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Emirates NBD, known as Dubai's largest bank, stated that the spread of COVID-19 accelerated their plans to lay-off nearly 10% of...
DFA to repatriate up to 37,000 OFWs by end of July
The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs stated its plans to bring home up to 37,660 distressed overseas Filipino workers who have been stranded in their host countries and have expressed their willingness to go home after their jobs had been severely affected...
UAE reiterates warning of up to Dh100,000 (Php1.3M) fine for COVID-19 violators following uptick on number of active cases
The UAE government has reiterated its warning to the public to strictly follow all preventive measures and health guidelines set to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country. Following several days of huge improvements, the UAE's downward...
COVID-19: UAE reports 387 new cases, total now at 47,360 with one death
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 52,527 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 387 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 47,360. The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to...
(WAM) — Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) announced the resumption of indoor sporting activities across the emirate of Abu Dhabi from July 1st.
It is the second phase in reopening training facilities that include gymnasiums, provided the gym-goers, trainers and technical staff adhere to the prescribed guidelines and precautionary measures.
The gymnasiums can accommodate up to 40 per cent capacity and open 24 hours and seven days a week. It also allows children from ages 12 and adults up to 60 years.
Guidelines for those attending these facilities include undergoing thermal check-ups before and during training sessions, wearing facemasks and hand gloves at all times, and changing them frequently.
Participants must observe physical distancing (at least two metres), carry personal hygiene kits, and train individually except for during group training sessions.
This applies to fitness centres for men and women, bodybuilding centres, billiards and snooker halls, yoga centres and bowling clubs.
All activities must be carried out in accordance with precautionary rules, procedures and preventive measures, in cooperation with the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, the Health Department – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, the Urban Planning Department, the Municipalities and the Abu Dhabi Media Office.
The second stage includes a set of procedures and controls for sports facilities, technical staff, players, and practitioners, as an extension of the successes of the first phase, which witnessed intense community turnout and the commitment shown by community members and institutions.
ADSC recommends that all sports institutions and clubs adhere to the security, health and safety standards related to the Cobid-19 and work to implement all precautionary measures before resuming sports activities that are subject to the prior approval of the relevant inspection committee.
