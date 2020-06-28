Sunday, June 28, 2020

Over 800 staff lay offs expected at this financial institution

Jun 28 2020

A bank based in Dubai will soon cut up to 800 more jobs among its workforce to cushion the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Emirates NBD, known as Dubai's largest bank, stated that the spread of COVID-19 accelerated their plans to lay-off nearly 10% of...

DFA to repatriate up to 37,000 OFWs by end of July

Jun 28 2020

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs stated its plans to bring home up to 37,660 distressed overseas Filipino workers who have been stranded in their host countries and have expressed their willingness to go home after their jobs had been severely affected...

Abu Dhabi to reopen gyms, fitness centers, indoor sports from July 1

Jun. 28, 20 | 8:49 am

(WAM) — Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) announced the resumption of indoor sporting activities across the emirate of Abu Dhabi from July 1st.

It is the second phase in reopening training facilities that include gymnasiums, provided the gym-goers, trainers and technical staff adhere to the prescribed guidelines and precautionary measures.

The gymnasiums can accommodate up to 40 per cent capacity and open 24 hours and seven days a week. It also allows children from ages 12 and adults up to 60 years.

RELATED STORY: UAE mandates isolation rooms, capacity limits on pools, gyms, cafes for hotel establishments

Guidelines for those attending these facilities include undergoing thermal check-ups before and during training sessions, wearing facemasks and hand gloves at all times, and changing them frequently.

Participants must observe physical distancing (at least two metres), carry personal hygiene kits, and train individually except for during group training sessions.

This applies to fitness centres for men and women, bodybuilding centres, billiards and snooker halls, yoga centres and bowling clubs.

All activities must be carried out in accordance with precautionary rules, procedures and preventive measures, in cooperation with the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, the Health Department – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, the Urban Planning Department, the Municipalities and the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

READ ON: PH areas under modified general community quarantine to allow gyms, cinemas to open at 50% capacity

The second stage includes a set of procedures and controls for sports facilities, technical staff, players, and practitioners, as an extension of the successes of the first phase, which witnessed intense community turnout and the commitment shown by community members and institutions.

ADSC recommends that all sports institutions and clubs adhere to the security, health and safety standards related to the Cobid-19 and work to implement all precautionary measures before resuming sports activities that are subject to the prior approval of the relevant inspection committee.

