PH areas under modified general community quarantine to allow gyms, cinemas to open at 50% capacity

The Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced on June 9 that leisure establishments such as gyms and cinemas will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity in areas under a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).
In a press briefing, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said they are allowing businesses to reopen in MGCQ areas but only under reduced capacity.
Aside from gyms and cinemas, other establishments that are allowed to reopen include: bars, kids amusements, archives, museums, travel agencies, other personal care services, pet grooming, internet, and computer shops, and other education support establishments
Meanwhile, areas under general community quarantine—including Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Region II, Region III, Region IV-A, Region VII, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Zamboanga City, and Davao City—are still prohibited to reopen leisure businesses.
