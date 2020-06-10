Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Jun 10 20, 12:12 pm

UAE denies that students will go back to school on August 30

Jun 10 2020

The UAE's Ministry of Education has denied the rumors circulating that students will start physically going back to school from August 30. In a tweet, the ministry said that no decision has been taken yet regarding the matter, and that the nature of learning process...

George Floyd laid to rest

Jun 10 2020

After five days of public memorials, African-American George Floyd—whose death prompted protests all over the world—was laid to rest in Houston. The death of the 46-year-old American at the hands of police officers caused global outrage and led to Minneapolis...

PH areas under modified general community quarantine to allow gyms, cinemas to open at 50% capacity

by | News

Jun. 10, 20 | 12:12 pm

The Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced on June 9 that leisure establishments such as gyms and cinemas will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity in areas under a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

In a press briefing, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said they are allowing businesses to reopen in MGCQ areas but only under reduced capacity.

Aside from gyms and cinemas, other establishments that are allowed to reopen include: bars, kids amusements, archives, museums, travel agencies, other personal care services, pet grooming, internet, and computer shops, and other education support establishments

Meanwhile, areas under general community quarantine—including Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Region II, Region III, Region IV-A, Region VII, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Zamboanga City, and Davao City—are still prohibited to reopen leisure businesses.

