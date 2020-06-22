Abu Dhabi city achieves below 1% of confirmed cases per total tests

(WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has urged employees in the emirate to continue working and providing services of the highest quality while adhering to all measures that have been put in place to...
UAE residents, tourists who test positive for COVID-19 to bear costs for mandatory quarantine
Both valid UAE residence visa holders expected to arrive from June 22, as well as tourists flocking towards the country from July 7 onwards, should present proof that they are negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or they risk paying for the COVID-19 test at...
Negative PCR test required for tourists headed to Dubai from July 7
All tourists headed to Dubai will be required to present their negative result for their Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test before they are allowed entry to the emirate. Dubai states that the maximum validity of the PCR test is four days or 96 hours ahead of the...
Dubai to allow residents to travel overseas starting June 23; all set to welcome tourists from July 7
Dubai is all set to welcome tourists starting July 7, 2020, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced Sunday. Travelers and tourists are required to present recent COVID-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at Dubai airports. They can...
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee has announced that ongoing National Screening Programme has effectively reduced rates of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Abu Dhabi city down to less than 1% compared to other regions in the emirate.
Authorities aim to achieve the same rate as they continue with their mass testing efforts on the regions of Al Ain and Al Dhafra for the next two weeks.
RELATED STORY: UAE ranks 1st globally in COVID-19 screening per capita; surpasses 3 million tests
The emirate-wide testing, done in coordination with the Department of Health, will continue in accordance with the country’s preventive and precautionary measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Officials urge the public to continue practising social distancing and other preventive measures as well as their cooperation when tests are conducted in their area to ensure the safety and well being of the masses.
READ ON: WATCH: National Screening Programme in Abu Dhabi extends medical, personal assistance to residents in need
Abu Dhabi’s ongoing National Screening Programme has targeted several heavily-populated areas and communities in the emirate in its efforts to trace individuals who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to curb the spread of the virus.
Apart from doing mass testings for all residents in the area, authorities have also extended their assistance for individuals who require personal and medical assistance essentially serving the community with the provision of their needs when they need it most.
Abu Dhabi's Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee announced that the National Screening Programme has reduced the rate of confirmed cases, which have decreased to less than 1% in #AbuDhabi City. pic.twitter.com/191pXjfMYp
— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 21, 2020
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved