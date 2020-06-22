Abu Dhabi city achieves below 1% of confirmed cases per total tests

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee has announced that ongoing National Screening Programme has effectively reduced rates of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Abu Dhabi city down to less than 1% compared to other regions in the emirate.

Authorities aim to achieve the same rate as they continue with their mass testing efforts on the regions of Al Ain and Al Dhafra for the next two weeks.

The emirate-wide testing, done in coordination with the Department of Health, will continue in accordance with the country’s preventive and precautionary measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Officials urge the public to continue practising social distancing and other preventive measures as well as their cooperation when tests are conducted in their area to ensure the safety and well being of the masses.

Abu Dhabi’s ongoing National Screening Programme has targeted several heavily-populated areas and communities in the emirate in its efforts to trace individuals who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to curb the spread of the virus.

Apart from doing mass testings for all residents in the area, authorities have also extended their assistance for individuals who require personal and medical assistance essentially serving the community with the provision of their needs when they need it most.