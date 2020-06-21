Sunday, June 21, 2020

Jun 21 20, 7:15 am

UAE reports 388 new cases, total now at 44,533 with one death

Jun 20 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 34,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 388 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 44,533. The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 38,000...

COVID-19: 393 new cases in UAE, total now at 44,145 with two deaths

Jun 19 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 38,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 393 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 44,145. The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 38,000...

COVID-19: UAE reaches over 30,000 recoveries

Jun 18 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 40,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 388 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 43,752. The ministry also reported three patients who have died due to...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

UAE mulls plans to reopen schools, universities in September

by | News

Jun. 21, 20 | 7:15 am

WAM: The Education and Human Resources Council, at a meeting chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was briefed on the Ministry of Education’s plan and vision on the possibility of re-opening educational institutions across the country.

During the meeting, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said that the possibility of resuming study in general educational institutions, including re-opening of public and private universities and schools, will be in September and according to precautionary measures and depending on assessment of evolving changes related to corona virus, COVID-19, as per health requirements issued by competent authorities.

The possibility of re-opening of educational institutions will take place as per a well-studied plan and within the precautionary measures taken by the UAE to contain the virus, which place the health and safety of students at a top priority, the minister added.

Al Hammadi asserted the ministry’s keenness to ensure the highest levels of protection and safety for students, teaching and administrative staff, and help workers through the disinfection of educational institutions and modes of transport nationwide in line with requirements issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and instructions by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, and the World Health Organisation, WHO.

The Education and Human Resources Council commended efforts being exerted by the Ministry of Education, educational bodies and teaching and administrative staff at government and private universities and schools. It also praised the guardians and students for the cooperation they showed in implementing the distance learning system.

The Council attributed the success of the e-learning experience and delivery of the aspired results to the high sense of national responsibility shown by all parties concerned.

Jobs

Latest News

UAE mulls plans to reopen schools, universities in September

UAE mulls plans to reopen schools, universities in September

Jun 21, 2020

WAM: The Education and Human Resources Council, at a meeting chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was briefed on the Ministry of Education’s plan and vision on the possibility of re-opening educational institutions across the country. During the...

3 ways to sell like a pro despite not being social

3 ways to sell like a pro despite not being social

Jun 20, 2020

The determining factor for being a successful entrepreneur are not good grades or a high IQ, but fluency in communication. But what if you’re shy enough to even start? New Perspective Media Group CEO and Managing Director and The Filipino Times publisher Dr. Karen...

6 ways to succeed in your career even if you’re shy

6 ways to succeed in your career even if you’re shy

Jun 20, 2020

At a young age, a lot of us have been grounded into believing that success is measured by achieving good grades or possessing high IQ. In school, valedictorians and geniuses are often deemed mostly likely to succeed in life. However, these academic achievers—more...

UAE reports 388 new cases, total now at 44,533 with one death

UAE reports 388 new cases, total now at 44,533 with one death

Jun 20, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 34,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 388 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 44,533. The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 38,000...

COVID-19: 393 new cases in UAE, total now at 44,145 with two deaths

COVID-19: 393 new cases in UAE, total now at 44,145 with two deaths

Jun 19, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 38,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 393 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 44,145. The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 38,000...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
UAE reports 388 new cases, total now at 44,533 with one death
Published On  June 20, 2020
COVID-19: 393 new cases in UAE, total now at 44,145 with two deaths
Published On  June 19, 2020
COVID-19: UAE reaches over 30,000 recoveries
Published On  June 18, 2020
Close