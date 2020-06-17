Cancelled visas not included in UAE amnesty programme

UAE residents and tourists whose visas have been cancelled any time before or after March 1, 2020, should secure a new visa or else they would incur overstay fines.

The UAE’s amnesty programme that runs from May 18 to August 18 allows individuals whose visas have expired to exit the country without having to pay for fines, but this does not cover visas that have been cancelled.

“Please be informed as per the new instruction by GDRFA-Dubai that cancelled residency or E-visa is not included on the amnesty program so they are kindly requested to either leave UAE or change their status for a new visa inside the country. Please also note that cancelled residencies after March 1, 2020, and the holder has exceeded the grace period after the cancellation of residence and did not leave the country or amend the status are not included in the decision, and fines are to be collected on violators before leaving or during the change of status,” said the email statement.

The statement warned those who have overstayed beyond the 28-day grace period and intend to stay in the country that they will face fines that will be charged per day.

“Kindly note that exceeding the grace period will be considered as an overstay which will be fined Dhs225 for the first day and Dh25 each day,” said the statement.

Individuals with queries about their visa status and overstaying concerns can contact: 800453, seven days a week, from 8:00 AM until 10:00 PM, except during public holidays.