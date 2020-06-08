Authorities advise residents to renew residency visa before flying out of UAE

Providing an analysis on the real estate sector as the UAE adjusts to the new normal, Lootah Real Estate Development (Lootah), one of the region’s most prominent real estate developers, outlined the top 5 trends that will shape up the local property market in the era...
India reopens public areas despite increasing number of COVID-19 cases
After 10 weeks of lockdown, India has decided to resume operations in several of its commercial establishments despite the increasing number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases across the country. India is now the fifth most impacted nation in the world 258,090,...
A HISTORIC MOVE: Minneapolis lawmakers vote to disband police
The majority of the council of Minneapolis has voted to dismantle the city’s police department and instead supplant a new model to guarantee public safety—a historic move as widespread protests occur across the US to advocate against police brutality. The council...
Solon asks ABS-CBN’s Lopez to recite first line of “Panatang Makabayan”
ABS-CBN chairman emeritus Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III was asked by a solon as a test if he recalls the first few lines of the country's "Panatang Makabayan" as he faced the congress today as part of the ongoing hearings regarding the franchise of the media giant. Deputy...
UAE authorities remind residents that they should renew their visa if they plan to head out of the country to avoid possible problems at the immigration area upon their return.
Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) stated that while the UAE has provided automatic extensions for those whose residency visas expired after March 1, 2020 until the end of the year, it would be more efficient to renew the visa instead of relying on the automatic extension which is supposed to extend the validity of residency visas until the end of 2020.
“I can’t make sure the airlines outside the UAE will allow them to travel back as the residency sticker will show an expired date. They will check the validity of the UAE residency on the passports before allowing passengers to depart for the UAE. It is recommended to renew their residency while they are inside the country,” advised GDRFA Director of the Amer Department for Customer Happiness Major Salim Bin Ali as per Gulf News.
RELATED STORY: UAE offers 3-month grace period for visa violators to leave the country
The same applies those holding residency visas who are still out of the country as of this time, as well as for visit and tourist visa holders as their entry permits will be valid until the end of the year: “All entry permits that expire after March 1, 2020, will be valid until the end of the year. The government’s decision aims to lessen the impact of precautionary measures taken by the country to tackle the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country,” said Bin Ali.
Bin Ali furthered that an order from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan also exempts visa violators whose residency had expired prior to March 1, 2020 – provided that they leave the country during the grace period that lasts until the first day of August this year.
READ ON: UAE waives visa fines for expats
“People with entry or residency permits that expire before March 1, 2020, will not have to pay fines. The presidential order includes a full waiver of fines for people with expired entry or residency permits, willing to leave the country after May 18. This grace period will last for another three months, until August 1, 2020.” said Bin Ali.
Residents can direct questions regarding their visa status at Amer call centre at: 800 5111.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved