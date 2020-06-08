Authorities advise residents to renew residency visa before flying out of UAE

UAE authorities remind residents that they should renew their visa if they plan to head out of the country to avoid possible problems at the immigration area upon their return.

Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) stated that while the UAE has provided automatic extensions for those whose residency visas expired after March 1, 2020 until the end of the year, it would be more efficient to renew the visa instead of relying on the automatic extension which is supposed to extend the validity of residency visas until the end of 2020.

“I can’t make sure the airlines outside the UAE will allow them to travel back as the residency sticker will show an expired date. They will check the validity of the UAE residency on the passports before allowing passengers to depart for the UAE. It is recommended to renew their residency while they are inside the country,” advised GDRFA Director of the Amer Department for Customer Happiness Major Salim Bin Ali as per Gulf News.

The same applies those holding residency visas who are still out of the country as of this time, as well as for visit and tourist visa holders as their entry permits will be valid until the end of the year: “All entry permits that expire after March 1, 2020, will be valid until the end of the year. The government’s decision aims to lessen the impact of precautionary measures taken by the country to tackle the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country,” said Bin Ali.

Bin Ali furthered that an order from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan also exempts visa violators whose residency had expired prior to March 1, 2020 – provided that they leave the country during the grace period that lasts until the first day of August this year.

“People with entry or residency permits that expire before March 1, 2020, will not have to pay fines. The presidential order includes a full waiver of fines for people with expired entry or residency permits, willing to leave the country after May 18. This grace period will last for another three months, until August 1, 2020.” said Bin Ali.

Residents can direct questions regarding their visa status at Amer call centre at: 800 5111.