UAE waives visa fines for expats

National Capital Region Police Chief Major General Debold Sinas and other police officials will face criminal charges over the birthday celebration amid the enhanced community quarantine, Malacañang Palance announced on May 14. In a report by Inquirer.net,...
2020’s first typhoon expected to land in PH
An intensifying typhoon—the first one in the year—could hit the Philippines from May 14 to 16, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned. In a report by Gulf News, typhoon Vongfong or Ambo in the Philippines is...
Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation links digital services with Ajman Pay to provide top-notch secure transactions
As part of its efforts to innovate their customer journey experience in paying service fees, the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation links its digital services with Ajman Pay to create a seamless customer-centric user experience. The initiative enables...
BREAKING: UAE reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 21,084
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 698 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 21,084. MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures and...
The UAE has announced that it will waive the visa fines for expats whose visas have expired in early March.
In a virtual press briefing, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) spokesperson Brigadier Khamis Al Kaabi said that under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expats whose residency and visit visas have expired on and after March 1 are now exempted from fines.
Al Kaabi added that the circular gives the violators of the UAE Foreigners’ Residency and Entry Law three months of grace period starting May 18, cancelling all breaches as well related to expired Emirates ID and labor cards.
The UAE has also announced that the government would not hinder violators from returning to the country in the future as long as they meet the requirements and avail of the said grace period.
The government urges the expats concerned to take advantage of the opportunity before the deadline hits in order to avoid legal sanctions and possibility of being banned from returning to the country.
Brigadier General Al Kaabi: As per the directives of UAE President,His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,holders of both residency and visit visas that expired in early March are exempted from fines.They have a three-month grace period to depart UAE starting May 18th.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 13, 2020
