Sunday, June 7, 2020

COVID-19: PH surpasses 1,000-mark in COVID-19 deaths

by | News

Jun. 07, 20 | 2:08 pm

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 1,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fatalities, as it confirmed nine new cases. The total death toll now stands at 1,003.

DOH has also confirmed 555 new cases, bringing the total number to 21,895

In addition, DOH reported 4,530 recoveries, as it confirmed 89 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.

Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.

