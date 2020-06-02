Over 200,000 OFWs prefer to stay in host countries

A UAE expat who joined Emirates Loto—the region’s first, fatwa-approved, fully digital collectables scheme with optional entry to a weekly live draw—for the first time got the shock of his life after winning over Dhs140,000 at last weekend’s draw. Syrian expat...
The Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that out of 351,161 OFWs in their records who had been displaced from their work, over 200,000 expressed their intent to remain in their respective countries to try to weather the impact of the coronavirus disease with the hopes that everything will soon get better.
DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello stated that numbers from Philippine Overseas Labor Offices around the world point out that 95,000 of the total number of OFWs who wish come home to be reunited with their families.
“Almost 200,000 of them don’t want to come home. They would rather stay there especially coming from America, Europe, Rome, Madrid, United Kingdom,” said Secretary Bello during a media briefing.
Secretary Bello furthered that the 351,161 OFWs on their records comprise of OFWs who have been displaced from their jobs due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19, which include those who have been terminated, those on no work, no pay basis, as well as other circumstances.
Part of the statistics as well were 2,390 OFWs who have been afflicted by COVID-19. Of this number, 72 have died while 678 Filipinos have fully recovered from the disease. 1,678 remain as active cases among OFWs in different parts of the world.
