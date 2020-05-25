Monday, May 25, 2020

May 25 20, 10:33 am

LOOK: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed visits COVID-19 frontliners on Eid

May 25 2020

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, personally visited several key areas in the emirate where the country's frontliners continue to serve the public. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

PH anticipates return of 300,000 OFWs this 2020

by | News

May. 25, 20 | 10:33 am

The Philippines’ Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has estimated that around 300,000 overseas Filipino workers will return home to the country this year due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año stated that now is the time for local government officials to show care and compassion for OFWs during these troubled times.

“Sa buong taon ni-expect kasi natin na mga 300,000 na OFWs ang uuwi. Buong mundo kasi ang naka-lockdown. Pinauuwi talaga nila iyong mga workers — hindi lang Pilipinas — iba’t ibang countries. Ito rin ang pagkakataon na ipakita natin ang importance ng mga OFWs ‘pag sila ay umuwi na,” said Año during an interview with DZMM Teleradyo.

RELATED STORY: President Duterte instructs PH officials to send home 24,000 OFWs remaining in quarantine centers

Secretary Año further explained that there will be increased movements on land, sea, and air travel from Metro Manila within three days as OFWs who have stayed for long periods will be sent back home to their respective provinces, following directives of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Starting today up to Wednesday, meron tayong 24,000 OFWs na iuuwi natin sa iba-ibang probinsya using buses, airplanes, ships. Tapos na ang PCR testing nito, negative sila lahat, meron din silang certificate of quarantine. Ipinagbibigay alam lang natin ito sa publiko sapagkat maraming movements na magaganap sa tatlong araw,” explained Año who furthered that they have already coordinated with local government units to ensure that all OFWs will be accepted back to their hometowns.

READ ON: From 150,000 to 400,000: Bello admits DOLE underestimated number of OFWs affected by the pandemic

Jobs

Latest News

PH anticipates return of 300,000 OFWs this 2020

PH anticipates return of 300,000 OFWs this 2020

May 25, 2020

The Philippines' Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has estimated that around 300,000 overseas Filipino workers will return home to the country this year due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. DILG Secretary Eduardo Año...

LOOK: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed visits COVID-19 frontliners on Eid

LOOK: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed visits COVID-19 frontliners on Eid

May 25, 2020

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, personally visited several key areas in the emirate where the country's frontliners continue to serve the public. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
President Duterte instructs PH officials to send home 24,000 OFWs remaining in quarantine centers
Published On  May 25, 2020
Dubai shuts down 122 shops for non-compliance of UAE’s COVID-19 preventive measures
Published On  May 25, 2020
LOOK: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed visits COVID-19 frontliners on Eid
Published On  May 25, 2020
Close