PH anticipates return of 300,000 OFWs this 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte has instructed all PH agencies to send over 24,000 overseas Filipino workers who have been staying at quarantine centres starting May 25, Monday. Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III stated that OFWs who...
The Philippines’ Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has estimated that around 300,000 overseas Filipino workers will return home to the country this year due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
DILG Secretary Eduardo Año stated that now is the time for local government officials to show care and compassion for OFWs during these troubled times.
“Sa buong taon ni-expect kasi natin na mga 300,000 na OFWs ang uuwi. Buong mundo kasi ang naka-lockdown. Pinauuwi talaga nila iyong mga workers — hindi lang Pilipinas — iba’t ibang countries. Ito rin ang pagkakataon na ipakita natin ang importance ng mga OFWs ‘pag sila ay umuwi na,” said Año during an interview with DZMM Teleradyo.
RELATED STORY: President Duterte instructs PH officials to send home 24,000 OFWs remaining in quarantine centers
Secretary Año further explained that there will be increased movements on land, sea, and air travel from Metro Manila within three days as OFWs who have stayed for long periods will be sent back home to their respective provinces, following directives of President Rodrigo Duterte.
“Starting today up to Wednesday, meron tayong 24,000 OFWs na iuuwi natin sa iba-ibang probinsya using buses, airplanes, ships. Tapos na ang PCR testing nito, negative sila lahat, meron din silang certificate of quarantine. Ipinagbibigay alam lang natin ito sa publiko sapagkat maraming movements na magaganap sa tatlong araw,” explained Año who furthered that they have already coordinated with local government units to ensure that all OFWs will be accepted back to their hometowns.
READ ON: From 150,000 to 400,000: Bello admits DOLE underestimated number of OFWs affected by the pandemic
