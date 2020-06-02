COVID-19: UAE reports 3 new fatalities, total death toll now 269; recoveries at 18,726

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) revealed that it has already provided Php1.4 billion for its DOLE-Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP) program that provides a one-time financial assistance worth Php10,000 for each OFW that has been affected by...
Canada treats COVID-19 with breakthrough specialized dialysis
Canada's Lawson Health Research Institute marks a first in treatments for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19 after their team successfully treated a patient with COVID-19 through a modified dialysis device. The process takes the patient's blood, modifies white blood...
Religious mass gatherings still banned in PH
The Philippines' Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has reiterated its call for the faithful not to congregate at places of worship as part of the government's preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus...
Dubai-Abu Dhabi Highway empty for the first time
The Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway is empty for the first time following the decision to ban movement to and from Abu Dhabi beginning June 2. In a report by Emarat Al Youm, Abu Dhabi Police has made 12 checkpoints at the entrances and exits of the cities in Abu Dhabi to...
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced 596 new patients of the coronavirus disease coming from results of 35,000 COVID-19 tests conducted by health specialists, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 35,788.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 35,000 Covid-19 tests, which revealed 596 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 35,788. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment, @mohapuae announced today. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 2, 2020
MOHAP also reported three patients who died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 269.
The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 18,726 with 388 cases recovered today after receiving treatment, @mohapuae announced. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 2, 2020
In addition, the UAE’s health ministry has reported that 388 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 18,726.
Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson for the UAE Government, affirmed the country’s dedication to treating all residents and citizens, putting focus on segments of society who are vulnerable to the disease.
“Since the onset of the crisis, the UAE has focused on select segments of society, primarily the elderly and patients with chronic diseases, in order to ensure they survive the crisis. “We believe it is particularly morally important to support and stand by them, provide them with their daily needs, and keep them from harm’s way,” said Dr. Al Shamsi.
UAE Government’s official spokesperson furthered warned the public not to be reckless as it will undermine the efforts by both the government as well as the country’s frontliners as several emirates announce reopenings of their establishments and tourist destinations.
“Your safety and health are a priority. We must comply with all precautionary measures. Though restrictions have been relaxed, caution must continue to be exercised. Recklessness may undermine the efforts made by our frontline defenders. It is the responsibility of every individual to support protective efforts to ensure the safety of all,” said Dr. Al Shamsi
