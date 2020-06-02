COVID-19: UAE reports 3 new fatalities, total death toll now 269; recoveries at 18,726

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced 596 new patients of the coronavirus disease coming from results of 35,000 COVID-19 tests conducted by health specialists, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 35,788.

MOHAP also reported three patients who died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 269.

The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 18,726 with 388 cases recovered today after receiving treatment, @mohapuae announced. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) June 2, 2020

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson for the UAE Government, affirmed the country’s dedication to treating all residents and citizens, putting focus on segments of society who are vulnerable to the disease.

“Since the onset of the crisis, the UAE has focused on select segments of society, primarily the elderly and patients with chronic diseases, in order to ensure they survive the crisis. “We believe it is particularly morally important to support and stand by them, provide them with their daily needs, and keep them from harm’s way,” said Dr. Al Shamsi.

UAE Government’s official spokesperson furthered warned the public not to be reckless as it will undermine the efforts by both the government as well as the country’s frontliners as several emirates announce reopenings of their establishments and tourist destinations.

“Your safety and health are a priority. We must comply with all precautionary measures. Though restrictions have been relaxed, caution must continue to be exercised. Recklessness may undermine the efforts made by our frontline defenders. It is the responsibility of every individual to support protective efforts to ensure the safety of all,” said Dr. Al Shamsi