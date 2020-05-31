Dubai to push for full integration with digital channels for government services

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier, will gradually resume commercial passenger flights between select domestic destinations starting June 2, 2020. All International flights—including the Dubai-Manila route—remain suspended until June...
Growing number of construction firms in GCC use drones to get their operations back on track under the ‘new normal’ – FEDS CEO
An increasing number of construction firms and real estate developers in the GCC who are turning to drones’ technology as they get their operations back on track while safeguarding the health and safety of their workers. This is according to Falcon Eye Drones (FEDS),...
UAE COVID-19 recoveries increase by 386, total now at 17,932
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 386 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 17,932. The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus...
Filipinos express renewed hope with Dubai’s reopening of establishments, businesses
Filipinos welcomed the UAE's decision to gradually reopen establishments and public spaces as a message of renewed hope that the country is winning its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Many Filipinos believe that authorities in the UAE is doing...
(WAM) — His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will continue to serve all and pursue all efforts to deliver the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 which aims to make the UAE among the best countries in the world.
“The government has worked remotely with efficiency, during the past months and today it is completing its works from the field after the return of the employees to work,” said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid while chairing a virtual meeting of the UAE Cabinet, on the first day of government employees returning to work at their offices.
RELATED STORY: Dubai back in business
“We discussed in our meeting the procedures for the return of employees to their offices and the future mechanisms of government work. Health will remain a priority. We have instructed officials to provide all means of safety and prevention and create a healthy environment for the safety of all,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed added.
“UAE will go ahead and work teams are required to perform with a more flexible, comprehensive, and resilient approach to respond to rapidly daily changes,” he affirmed.
Our message to everyone is: our progress continues and the recent experience has made us stronger, better and quicker. The coming phase requires a new spirit and new ways of thinking. Our work needs to be smarter and more flexible. pic.twitter.com/n2zpl0FjNB
— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 31, 2020
“We say to everyone… life continues, achievements are ongoing, and experience has made us stronger, better and faster. The coming phase requires us to have a new spirit, with different thinking, to work faster and with greater flexibility,” H.H. Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
The Cabinet instructed the formation of teams to simplify and improve the government services, particularly the judicial services, to become fully integrated e-services through digital channels and smart devices. The teams will also study the community culture amid the impact of COVID-19 and identify values, ethics and behaviour of the UAE community, both citizens and residents, to deal with the crisis and publish a meaningful, positive media content.
