PAL to resume flights from Manila-Dubai starting June 16

Philippine Airlines (PAL), the country’s flag carrier, has announced that it will be resuming both international and domestic flights starting June 1, 2020.
According to its list of schedules, PAL is expected to resume flights from Manila to Dubai every Tuesday starting June 16 through PR 656/659.
A screengrab from PAL’s website shows that prices for its June 16 flight are currently at USD $471.30 (Dhs1731.06) for a one-way ticket from Manila to Dubai.
“We wish to update you that Philippine Airlines will resume operating scheduled flights on selected international and domestic routes starting from June 1, 2020 (Monday),” said PAL on its official announcement.
Apart from PAL’s Manila-Dubai route, they have also opened flights towards other countries including countries with high OFW numbers such as Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore, as well as international flights towards Canada, Guam, mainland China, United States, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Taipei.
Here’s the complete list:
INTERNATIONAL (June 1 to 30, 2020)
MANILA – LOS ANGELES – MANILA
PR 102/103 – June 8 and 10
PR 102/103 – Every Mon / Wed / Thu / Sun (Effective June 11)
PR 102/103 – Every Mon / Wed / Thu / Sat / Sun (Effective June 15)
MANILA – SAN FRANCISCO – MANILA
PR 104/105 – June 1 and 10
PR 104/105 – Every Mon / Wed / Fri / Sun (Effective June 11)
MANILA – NEW YORK (JFK) – MANILA
PR 126/127 – Every Thu / Sun (Effective June 11)
PR 126/127 – Every Wed / Thu / Sun (Effective June 22)
MANILA – HONOLULU – MANILA
PR 100/101 – Every Tue / Sat (Effective June 13)
MANILA – GUAM
PR 110 – June 12
PR 110 – Every Fri / Mon (Effective June 15)
GUAM – MANILA
PR 111 – June 13
PR 111 – Every Sat / Tue (Effective June 15)
MANILA – VANCOUVER – MANILA
PR 116/117 – June 10 and 14
PR 116/117 – Every Wed / Thu / Sun (Effective June 15)
MANILA – TORONTO – MANILA
PR 118/119 – June 10 and 14
PR 118/119 – Every Mon / Wed / Sun (Effective June 22)
MANILA – SINGAPORE – MANILA
PR 507/508 – June 3
PR 507/508 – Every Wed / Fri / Sun (Effective June 12)
MANILA – XIAMEN – MANILA
PR 330/331 – Every Wednesday (Effective June 17)
MANILA – JAKARTA
PR 535 – Every Sat (Effective June 13)
PR 535 – Every Tue / Sat (Effective June 16)
JAKARTA – MANILA
PR 536 – Every Sun (Effective June 14)
PR 536 – Every Wed /Sun (Effective June 17)
MANILA – KUALA LUMPUR – MANILA
PR 527/528 – Every Saturday (Effective June 13)
MANILA – HO CHI MINH CITY (SAIGON) – MANILA
PR 591/592 – Every Mon / Wed / Sat (Effective June 15)
MANILA – HONG KONG – MANILA
PR 300/301 – Every Fri / Sun (Effective June 19)
MANILA – DOHA – MANILA
PR 684/685 – Every Thursday (Effective June 15)
MANILA – DUBAI – MANILA
PR 658/659 – Every Tuesday (Effective June 15)
MANILA – DAMMAM – MANILA
PR 682/683 – Every Saturday (Effective June 15)
MANILA – RIYADH – MANILA
PR 654/655 – Every Mon / Fri (Effective June 15)
MANILA – TAIPEI – MANILA
PR 890/891 – Every Mon / Fri (Effective June 16)
MANILA – TOKYO (HANEDA) – MANILA
PR 422/421 – Every Mon / Wed / Fri / Sun (Effective June 22)
MANILA – OSAKA (KANSAI) – MANILA
PR 412/411 – Every Mon / Thu / Sun (Effective June 22)
MANILA – NAGOYA
PR 438 – Every Thu / Sun (Effective June 22)
NAGOYA – MANILA
PR 437 – Every Fri / Mon (Effective June 23)
UAE resident visa holders are advised to secure a permit titled ‘Residents’ Entry Permit’ before the resident will be allowed entry to the country as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has officially announced that it will soon allow individuals with valid UAE residence visas to come back to the country starting June 1.
