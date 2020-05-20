RTA announces reduced timings for Dubai Metro, other public transport

A team of over 100 medical workers from India has arrived in the UAE on May 20 to help in the country’s fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). VPS Healthcare Group in Abu Dhabi said that its team of 105 doctors, nurses, and paramedics came to the UAE to support...
Dubai-based charity group to help 6 orphans in Sharjah whose parents died from COVID-19
A Dubai-based charity group announced that it will help the six expat orphans in Sharjah who lost both their parents to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Dar Alber Society said that it will extend financial help to the orphans during this difficult period—noting that...
Netizens watch in horror as man plays with child on makeshift swing from eighth floor balcony
A viral video posted on Twitter shocked netizens as a man was seen pushing a girl on a makeshift swing at their balcony on the eighth floor of their apartment. The video was taken in Puerto Rico and was initially posted on Twitter by Mexican Heraldo Journalist...
Europe plans to reopen borders to tourists by June
The European Commission announced that it is planning to reboot tourism in the region by mid-June. The executive branch of the European Union (EU) said that it has already unveiled guidelines on how to gradually resume travel for this year, noting that “as soon as the...
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that the service timings of public transportation will be reduced pursuant to the schedules of the National Disinfection Programme that begins from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am from May 20.
All riders will be obliged to wear face masks for their safety as the RTA implements comprehensive preventive measures including physical distancing on transit means, stations, and centres.
Here are the schedules.
Dubai Metro:
Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Lines will start from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm. The last journey on the Red Line from Al Rashidiya Station to UAE Exchange Station will start at 07:54 pm. The last journey from UAE Exchange to Al Rashidiya Station will start at 07:53 pm. The last service on the Green Line will start from the Creek Station to Etisalat Station at 08:21 pm, and the last journey from Etisalat Metro Station to the Creek Station will start at 08:20 pm.
The metro will have a service frequency of 2:38 minutes on the Red Line operating 54 trains, and five minutes on the Green Line during peak timings with 17 trains in operation to serve all 46 stations in the emirate.
Dubai Tram:
Dubai Tram service hours will start at 07:00 am and end at 09:00 pm. RTA will deploy six tram-trains to serve 11 stations with a service frequency of 8 min between journeys.
Dubai Bus:
As for the city bus, 902 buses will start services at 06:00 am and continue up to 08:00 pm, and buses will operate over 142 routes. During the national sterilisation programme, 74 buses will be operating on 13 routes namely: 8, 10, 12, A13, 17, C01, C07, F18, F21, F34, F43 and X23. These routes will serve 19 public and private hospitals.
Dubai Marine Taxi:
Marine transport means will be operating on seven lines from 08:30 am to 07:00 pm. Tourist lines on the Dubai Water Canal as well as Al Ghubaiba-Sharjah Aquarium Stations will remain closed.
Taxi and Shared Transport:
The taxi fleet, comprising 10,936 vehicles and about 7000 limos will be on regular service from 06:00 am to 08:00 pm. 2000 taxis will be deployed during the national disinfection hours. Customers can book their taxi riders via Careem and Uber apps. Shared transport will be available through U drive and Ekar from 06:00 am to 08:00 pm.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
