Wednesday, May 20, 2020

May 20 20, 10:12 pm

RTA announces reduced timings for Dubai Metro, other public transport

May 20 2020

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that the service timings of public transportation will be reduced pursuant to the schedules of the National Disinfection Programme that begins from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am from May 20. All riders will be...

941 new cases of COVID-19 in UAE, total now at 26,004

News

May. 20, 20 | 10:12 pm

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has announced 941 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) coming from an additional 43,732 tests. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 26,004.

The Ministry also announced the deaths of six individuals due to complications brought about by COVID-19, bringing the country’s total death toll to 233.

The ministry expresses their sincerest condolences for the bereaved families.

MOHAP also reported over a thousand recoveries from COVID-19 with 1,018 fully-healed patients. This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 11,809.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government, stated that while there are those who still disobey UAE’s quarantine regulations, she also acknowledged the greater majority who all comply with the country’s measures to combat the spread of the virus.

“Despite the violations we see everyday, we must thank thousands of citizens and residents who adhere to all guidelines and precautionary measures to protect themselves and others. We are delighted to see that many families are committed to avoiding gatherings and responsibly choosing to participate in events through digital platforms,” said Dr. Al Shamsi.

Al Shamsi said the measures to partially ease restrictions by re-opening shopping malls and resuming some necessary economic activities were taken to create a balance between meeting the needs of community segments whose sources of income are associated with the commodities trade and between continuing with the recommended preventive and precautionary measures.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

