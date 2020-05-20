941 new cases of COVID-19 in UAE, total now at 26,004

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has announced 941 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) coming from an additional 43,732 tests. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 26,004.

إجراء 43,732 فحص جديد، وتسجيل 941 إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا_المستجد، تتلقى جميعها الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، وبذلك يصل العدد الإجمالي للحالات المسجلة في الدولة حتى يومنا هذا إلى 26,004 حالة. — UAEGov (@uaegov) May 20, 2020

The Ministry also announced the deaths of six individuals due to complications brought about by COVID-19, bringing the country’s total death toll to 233.

The ministry expresses their sincerest condolences for the bereaved families.

وفاة 6 أشخاص من المصابين بفيروس #كورونا_المستجد، ونتيجة مضاعفات ارتبطت بالإصابة بالفيروس، وبذلك يصل إجمالي الوفيات في الدولة إلى 233 شخص. — UAEGov (@uaegov) May 20, 2020

MOHAP also reported over a thousand recoveries from COVID-19 with 1,018 fully-healed patients. This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 11,809.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government, stated that while there are those who still disobey UAE’s quarantine regulations, she also acknowledged the greater majority who all comply with the country’s measures to combat the spread of the virus.

“Despite the violations we see everyday, we must thank thousands of citizens and residents who adhere to all guidelines and precautionary measures to protect themselves and others. We are delighted to see that many families are committed to avoiding gatherings and responsibly choosing to participate in events through digital platforms,” said Dr. Al Shamsi.

Al Shamsi said the measures to partially ease restrictions by re-opening shopping malls and resuming some necessary economic activities were taken to create a balance between meeting the needs of community segments whose sources of income are associated with the commodities trade and between continuing with the recommended preventive and precautionary measures.