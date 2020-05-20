941 new cases of COVID-19 in UAE, total now at 26,004

National Task Force (NTF) on COVID-19 Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. revealed that over 19,870 OFWs are still at quarantine centres at Metro Manila. Out of the entire 30,809 OFWs who have returned to the Philippines since January, 11,030 have already...
Over 100 medical workers from India arrive in UAE to help in COVID-19 fight
A team of over 100 medical workers from India has arrived in the UAE on May 20 to help in the country’s fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). VPS Healthcare Group in Abu Dhabi said that its team of 105 doctors, nurses, and paramedics came to the UAE to support...
RTA announces reduced timings for Dubai Metro, other public transport
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that the service timings of public transportation will be reduced pursuant to the schedules of the National Disinfection Programme that begins from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am from May 20. All riders will be...
Dubai-based charity group to help 6 orphans in Sharjah whose parents died from COVID-19
A Dubai-based charity group announced that it will help the six expat orphans in Sharjah who lost both their parents to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Dar Alber Society said that it will extend financial help to the orphans during this difficult period—noting that...
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has announced 941 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) coming from an additional 43,732 tests. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 26,004.
إجراء 43,732 فحص جديد، وتسجيل 941 إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا_المستجد، تتلقى جميعها الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، وبذلك يصل العدد الإجمالي للحالات المسجلة في الدولة حتى يومنا هذا إلى 26,004 حالة.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 20, 2020
The Ministry also announced the deaths of six individuals due to complications brought about by COVID-19, bringing the country’s total death toll to 233.
The ministry expresses their sincerest condolences for the bereaved families.
وفاة 6 أشخاص من المصابين بفيروس #كورونا_المستجد، ونتيجة مضاعفات ارتبطت بالإصابة بالفيروس، وبذلك يصل إجمالي الوفيات في الدولة إلى 233 شخص.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 20, 2020
MOHAP also reported over a thousand recoveries from COVID-19 with 1,018 fully-healed patients. This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 11,809.
Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government, stated that while there are those who still disobey UAE’s quarantine regulations, she also acknowledged the greater majority who all comply with the country’s measures to combat the spread of the virus.
“Despite the violations we see everyday, we must thank thousands of citizens and residents who adhere to all guidelines and precautionary measures to protect themselves and others. We are delighted to see that many families are committed to avoiding gatherings and responsibly choosing to participate in events through digital platforms,” said Dr. Al Shamsi.
Al Shamsi said the measures to partially ease restrictions by re-opening shopping malls and resuming some necessary economic activities were taken to create a balance between meeting the needs of community segments whose sources of income are associated with the commodities trade and between continuing with the recommended preventive and precautionary measures.
