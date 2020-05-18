A health official in China said that the country already has a fifth potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine already in human trial, ABS-CBN News reported.

According to National Health Commission deputy director Zeng Yixin, the said potential vaccine has so far no adverse effects among the over 2,500 volunteers who participated in the clinical trial.

He added that if everything goes well, the second phase of the vaccine development will be completed by July of this year.

However, the deputy director did not specify when will the entire trials finish.

Many experts believe the vaccine may take at least 12 months to be developed.