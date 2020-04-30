Filipinos thank UAE government for genuine friendship as aid plane reaches PH

The UAE has specified price ceilings for a number of daily needs and has stressed that supermarkets and other establishments found guilty for excessive price hikes will face the law. Earlier, Sharjah, Dubai and even Ras Al Khaimah had several pharmacies face...
Fujairah waives tax payments, other fees for select industries for 2020
(WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has issued Resolution No. 04 of 2020 regarding exemption from local licensing fees and taxes for the current year. The Decision stipulated that due to the current...
Um Al Quwain Ruler cancels fines of expired licenses, provides incentives for businesses, individuals
(WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Um Al Quwain, has issued Emiri Decree No. 02 for 2020 on an economic incentive package to support businesses and individuals. The decree stipulates a discount of 50 percent on fees...
UAE COVID-19 cases breach 12,000 with 552 new cases, seven deaths
The Ministry of Health and Prevention's additional 27,000 tests has revealed that there are 552 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, as the country's total has now reached 12,481. MoHAP also shared that seven individuals from different...
Filipinos, numbering almost a million in the UAE, have expressed their gratitude for the UAE as its mission to support countries in need has reached the Philippines last April 29 through an aid plane carrying over seven tonnes of medical supplies for the country’s frontliners.
Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana thanked the UAE government for showcasing genuine friendship and concern by providing supplies that the country needs at the moment.
“This medical assistance in the time of COVID-19 is only the latest of numerous instances in which the UAE has come to the aid of the Filipino people,” said Quintana.
RELATED STORY: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises unity among Emirati, Filipinos in relief efforts for Taal victims
Quintana recalled that in November 2013, the UAE donated US$10 million (Dhs36.7 million/Php503 million) to victims of Typhoon Haiyan (a.k.a. Typhoon Yolanda) in the Philippines, as directed by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
She further said that earlier this year, the UAE’s Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) launched a campaign with the Philippine Embassy to aid 200,000 displaced families affected by the Taal Volcano eruption, upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
READ ON: WATCH: PH Embassy, Emirates Red Crescent work hand-in-hand to aid Filipinos in need
A week ago, Quintana and the ERC representatives distributed food boxes donated by the ERC to Filipino residents in the UAE affected by COVID-19 and other vulnerable groups who are unable to go out to get food supply.
“The Philippines has proven, time and again, that the UAE is a genuine friend at crucial times and therefore our leaders and the Filipino people will always remember UAE’s gesture of kindness, generosity and humanity especially at this time when all countries have their own challenges to overcome,” said Quintana
Words of Gratitude
The post on The Filipino Times immediately garnered tens of thousands of reactions and shares, with many Filipinos thanking their second home for showing sincere support for the country’s battle against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Filipino expat Jasmin Pascua said that this proves that the UAE supports not just the Filipinos in the country, it also extends help for Filipinos back home as well.
“Thank you UAE for always being supportive to our country and to us expats. God bless UAE, our second home,” said Pascua.
Filipino leader and philanthropist Marlene Murphy thanked the joint efforts between the Philippine Embassy and the UAE government that made the facilitation of the aid plane possible.
“Salute to the Philippine Embassy for this wonderful mission! Thank you to UAE and to our Emarati brothers and sisters. Our heartfelt gratitude for all the support you have extended and for all that you continue to do for the Philippines and Filipinos who love you as much in return. ❤️ Ramadan Kareem!” said Murphy.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved