Filipinos thank UAE government for genuine friendship as aid plane reaches PH

Filipinos, numbering almost a million in the UAE, have expressed their gratitude for the UAE as its mission to support countries in need has reached the Philippines last April 29 through an aid plane carrying over seven tonnes of medical supplies for the country’s frontliners.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana thanked the UAE government for showcasing genuine friendship and concern by providing supplies that the country needs at the moment.

“This medical assistance in the time of COVID-19 is only the latest of numerous instances in which the UAE has come to the aid of the Filipino people,” said Quintana.

RELATED STORY: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises unity among Emirati, Filipinos in relief efforts for Taal victims

Quintana recalled that in November 2013, the UAE donated US$10 million (Dhs36.7 million/Php503 million) to victims of Typhoon Haiyan (a.k.a. Typhoon Yolanda) in the Philippines, as directed by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

She further said that earlier this year, the UAE’s Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) launched a campaign with the Philippine Embassy to aid 200,000 displaced families affected by the Taal Volcano eruption, upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

READ ON: WATCH: PH Embassy, Emirates Red Crescent work hand-in-hand to aid Filipinos in need

A week ago, Quintana and the ERC representatives distributed food boxes donated by the ERC to Filipino residents in the UAE affected by COVID-19 and other vulnerable groups who are unable to go out to get food supply.

“The Philippines has proven, time and again, that the UAE is a genuine friend at crucial times and therefore our leaders and the Filipino people will always remember UAE’s gesture of kindness, generosity and humanity especially at this time when all countries have their own challenges to overcome,” said Quintana

Words of Gratitude

The post on The Filipino Times immediately garnered tens of thousands of reactions and shares, with many Filipinos thanking their second home for showing sincere support for the country’s battle against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Filipino expat Jasmin Pascua said that this proves that the UAE supports not just the Filipinos in the country, it also extends help for Filipinos back home as well.

“Thank you UAE for always being supportive to our country and to us expats. God bless UAE, our second home,” said Pascua.

Filipino leader and philanthropist Marlene Murphy thanked the joint efforts between the Philippine Embassy and the UAE government that made the facilitation of the aid plane possible.

“Salute to the Philippine Embassy for this wonderful mission! Thank you to UAE and to our Emarati brothers and sisters. Our heartfelt gratitude for all the support you have extended and for all that you continue to do for the Philippines and Filipinos who love you as much in return. ❤️ Ramadan Kareem!” said Murphy.