Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises unity among Emirati, Filipino in relief efforts for Taal victims

The Department of Health (DOH) announced Monday that they are monitoring two suspected cases of novel coronavirus in Metro Manila. DOH said they are observing the condition of two patients, a 44-year-old patient located in Adventist Medical Center in Pasay City and...
HIV anti-drugs used as treatment plan for novel coronavirus in China
China is using HIV anti-viral drugs as an ad-hoc medicine to treat patients inflicted with the deadly novel coronavirus. According to a Bloomberg report, the National Health Commission of China said a combination of lopinavir and ritonavir is being given to the...
Grammys paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant
The 62nd Grammy Awards on Monday paid tribute to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant who died along with his daughter and 7 others in a chopper crash. The annual music event turned into a memorial for the Black Mamba. Alicia Keys, who hosted the Grammys, made a...
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant’s death
Kobe Bryant's fans trooped outside Staples Center in Los Angeles, California to pay tribute to late NBA star. Bryant and his thirteen-year-old daughter died in a chopper crash in Calabasas area, Los Angeles Times reported. Mamba's fans, as well as basketball lovers,...
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, lauded the relief efforts which have brought Emirati and Filipino volunteers together in aid of the thousands of victims displaced by Taal Volcano’s eruption two weeks ago.
The aid drive, which was spearheaded by the Emirates Red Crescent and the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, has borne witness to the unfolding of “humanity and tolerance”, His Highness penned on his official Twitter account.
“Today, we saw humanity and tolerance unfold through the Emirates Red Crescent’s campaign that brought our citizens together with Filipino residents to provide aid to families affected by the Taal volcano in the Philippines,” His Highness said.
Today, we saw humanity and tolerance unfold through the Emirates Red Crescent’s campaign that brought our citizens together with Filipino residents to provide aid to families affected by the Taal volcano in the Philippines. Humanity defines our society. pic.twitter.com/BiF24HvCd1
— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 25, 2020
The UAE Vice President emphasized that in the UAE, “Humanity defines our society.”
Some 300 volunteers responded to the call of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, last week to “stand in solidarity with the Philippines in these difficult times”.
Ipinapaabot namin ang pakikiramay sa mga mamamayan ng Pilipinas sa pagputok ng Bulkang Taal. Ipinagdarasal naming matapos ito nang may kaunting pinsala. Nakikiisa ang UAE sa Pilipinas sa hamong ito at handang magbigay ng suporta at tulong.
— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) January 19, 2020
At the end of the relief drive on Saturday, more than 1,500 boxes of relief goods were packed. The boxes will be sent to the affected families of the Taal volcano eruption.
Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana and ERC Dubai Manager Mohammed Abdullah Al Haj Al Zaroni led the one-day aid drive that took place at ERC warehouse located at Al Qouz in Dubai.
LOOK: Volunteers pack over 1,500 boxes during #UAEforPhilippines aid drive for Taal victims
“I’m very, very grateful to the Emirates Red Crescent for doing this for the Philippines. We feel the concern and love of the Emirati people for the victims of the eruption of Taal Volcano,” Quintana said.
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Accomodation option available in the market.
