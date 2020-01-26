Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises unity among Emirati, Filipino in relief efforts for Taal victims

@HHShkMohd Twitter

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, lauded the relief efforts which have brought Emirati and Filipino volunteers together in aid of the thousands of victims displaced by Taal Volcano’s eruption two weeks ago.

The aid drive, which was spearheaded by the Emirates Red Crescent and the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, has borne witness to the unfolding of “humanity and tolerance”, His Highness penned on his official Twitter account.

“Today, we saw humanity and tolerance unfold through the Emirates Red Crescent’s campaign that brought our citizens together with Filipino residents to provide aid to families affected by the Taal volcano in the Philippines,” His Highness said.

The UAE Vice President emphasized that in the UAE, “Humanity defines our society.”

Some 300 volunteers responded to the call of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, last week to “stand in solidarity with the Philippines in these difficult times”.

Ipinapaabot namin ang pakikiramay sa mga mamamayan ng Pilipinas sa pagputok ng Bulkang Taal. Ipinagdarasal naming matapos ito nang may kaunting pinsala. Nakikiisa ang UAE sa Pilipinas sa hamong ito at handang magbigay ng suporta at tulong. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) January 19, 2020



At the end of the relief drive on Saturday, more than 1,500 boxes of relief goods were packed. The boxes will be sent to the affected families of the Taal volcano eruption.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana and ERC Dubai Manager Mohammed Abdullah Al Haj Al Zaroni led the one-day aid drive that took place at ERC warehouse located at Al Qouz in Dubai.

“I’m very, very grateful to the Emirates Red Crescent for doing this for the Philippines. We feel the concern and love of the Emirati people for the victims of the eruption of Taal Volcano,” Quintana said.