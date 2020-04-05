Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Apr 05 20, 5:22 pm

IATF grants additional P5-billion fund for displaced workers

Apr 07 2020

The Inter-agency Task Force on COVID-19 response approved on Tuesday the additional Php 5 billion funding for Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)’s financial assistance program to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and other workers affected by the coronavirus...

No ‘move permit’, no stepping out to grocery for Dubai residents

Apr 07 2020

Do I need a 'move permit' if I need to go to the supermarket to buy food and other essentials? This has been today's most persistent question from Dubai residents amid the imposed 24-hour disinfection program rolled out by the UAE government. On Monday, the Supreme...

1-month-old baby boy in Bataan tests positive for COVID-19

by | News

Apr. 05, 20 | 5:22 pm

A one-month-old baby boy in Bataan province was recently reported to have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
According to the update provided by Gov. Albert Garcia on his Facebook post on Sunday, he said that the baby is among the two recent COVID-19 positive cases in Mariveles town.
A 28-year-old man has also tested positive in the said town, and another 38-year-old man was reportedly positive in Limay.
There are 28 confirmed cases in the province with six recoveries and three deaths.
The one-month-old is considered the youngest COVID-19 positive case in the country.
There are already four children that contracted the virus in the Philippines, including a one-year-old from Oriental Mindoro, a 13-year-old from Quezon City and a five-year-old in Nueva Vizcaya.

