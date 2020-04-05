1-month-old baby boy in Bataan tests positive for COVID-19

A one-month-old baby boy in Bataan province was recently reported to have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

According to the update provided by Gov. Albert Garcia on his Facebook post on Sunday, he said that the baby is among the two recent COVID-19 positive cases in Mariveles town.

A 28-year-old man has also tested positive in the said town, and another 38-year-old man was reportedly positive in Limay.

There are 28 confirmed cases in the province with six recoveries and three deaths.

The one-month-old is considered the youngest COVID-19 positive case in the country.

There are already four children that contracted the virus in the Philippines, including a one-year-old from Oriental Mindoro, a 13-year-old from Quezon City and a five-year-old in Nueva Vizcaya.