Thursday, March 26, 2020

Mar 26 20, 6:49 pm

Manila International Airport to move all flights to Terminal 1

Mar 26 2020

The Manila International Airport Authority or MIAA will be moving all flights to and from Manila to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.    The move is to reduce airport operations brought by the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 pandemic, The change in...

DFA: Pinoy COVID-19 cases abroad now at 203, 3 fatalities

Mar 26 2020

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said Filipinos abroad with coronavirus disease has climbed to 203 with three deaths, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Thursday. These Filipinos are based in 26 countries or regions - 115 in Asia-Pacific, 43 in...

INFOGRAPHICS: What you should know about the ‘National Disinfection Programme’

by | News

Mar. 26, 20 | 6:49 pm

In light of the upcoming three-day ‘National Disinfection Programme’ Dubai Police has issued a reminder to the public about what to expect during the three-day sterilization drive.

In a post on their official Instagram account, Dubai Police stated that all modes of transport such as the Dubai Metro, public buses and taxis, as well as all public utilities will be thoroughly disinfected during the following days and timings:

Day 1:
March 26 (Thursday) 8:00 pm to March 27 (Friday) 6:00 am

Day 2:
March 27 (Friday) 8:00 pm to March 28 (Saturday) 6:00 am

Day 3:
March 28 (Saturday) 8:00 pm to March 29 (Sunday) 6:00 am

Apart from this, the public will be strongly advised to stay home as they will restricted to move around when the sterilization drive begins during the aforementioned timings.

The public will only be allowed to go out for the following reasons:

– Getting medical aid
– Purchasing medicine
– Purchasing food supplies

Authorities assure the public that all modes of transport will operate normally during the daytime.

The only exemption from these rules are employees whose work fall under ‘vital sectors’ including:

Airports
Banking & Financial Services
Civil Aviation
Education
Energy
Food
Government Media
Health
Law Enforcement
Medicines
Military
Passports
Postal Service
Security
Service Sectors: Construction
Service Sectors: Petrol Stations
Shipping and Logistics
Telecommunications
Water

All employees who fall under the aforementioned categories will be required to present their IDs. Authorities will check and verify their identities before they are allowed to proceed.

