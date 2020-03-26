INFOGRAPHICS: What you should know about the ‘National Disinfection Programme’

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation decided to reduce the attendance of workers in the private sector establishments in the UAE to the minimum necessary for the conduct of work, so that the percentage of workers whose work requires being in the workplace...
Manila International Airport to move all flights to Terminal 1
The Manila International Airport Authority or MIAA will be moving all flights to and from Manila to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1. The move is to reduce airport operations brought by the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 pandemic, The change in...
Dubai Police alerts residents with SMS message on restrictions on public movement, transport
Residents across Dubai received a national alert around 5:30 pm from the Dubai Police, advising them of the upcoming 'National Disinfection Programme' set to take place this evening, March 26. The message, that reads in Arabic and English, stated that all public modes...
DFA: Pinoy COVID-19 cases abroad now at 203, 3 fatalities
The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said Filipinos abroad with coronavirus disease has climbed to 203 with three deaths, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Thursday. These Filipinos are based in 26 countries or regions - 115 in Asia-Pacific, 43 in...
In light of the upcoming three-day ‘National Disinfection Programme’ Dubai Police has issued a reminder to the public about what to expect during the three-day sterilization drive.
#UAE launches ‘National Disinfection Programme’ during the weekend #StayHome pic.twitter.com/Wiz4tLpI0x
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 26, 2020
In a post on their official Instagram account, Dubai Police stated that all modes of transport such as the Dubai Metro, public buses and taxis, as well as all public utilities will be thoroughly disinfected during the following days and timings:
Day 1:
March 26 (Thursday) 8:00 pm to March 27 (Friday) 6:00 am
Day 2:
March 27 (Friday) 8:00 pm to March 28 (Saturday) 6:00 am
Day 3:
March 28 (Saturday) 8:00 pm to March 29 (Sunday) 6:00 am
Apart from this, the public will be strongly advised to stay home as they will restricted to move around when the sterilization drive begins during the aforementioned timings.
The public will only be allowed to go out for the following reasons:
– Getting medical aid
– Purchasing medicine
– Purchasing food supplies
Authorities assure the public that all modes of transport will operate normally during the daytime.
The only exemption from these rules are employees whose work fall under ‘vital sectors’ including:
Airports
Banking & Financial Services
Civil Aviation
Education
Energy
Food
Government Media
Health
Law Enforcement
Medicines
Military
Passports
Postal Service
Security
Service Sectors: Construction
Service Sectors: Petrol Stations
Shipping and Logistics
Telecommunications
Water
All employees who fall under the aforementioned categories will be required to present their IDs. Authorities will check and verify their identities before they are allowed to proceed.
توضيح #هام بشأن #برنامج_التعقيم_الوطني للمرافق العامة والخاصة والشوارع والنقل العام والمترو خلال عطلة نهاية الاسبوع. #خلك_في_البيت #ملتزمون_يا_وطن . #Important Attention regarding the National Disinfection Program during the weekend. #StayHome @dcd997 @dubai_ambulance @dubaimediaoffice @rta_dubai @moiuae @mohapuae @dha_dubai @gdrfadubai
