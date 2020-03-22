Sunday, March 22, 2020

Mar 22 20, 3:55 pm

Share675
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
675 Shares

Two more Pinoy doctors succumb to COVID-19

by | News

Mar. 22, 20 | 3:55 pm

Two Filipino doctors succumbed to COVID-19 as hospitals and health workers cope with the influx of cases who seek medical attention.

Messages of sympathies pour in social media for the death of Dr. Greg Macasaet of Manila Doctor’s Hospital, as well as for the death of a medical oncologist from San Juan De Dios Hospital.

This brings to three the number of physicians who died from the novel coronavirus that has infected 300,000 people worldwide.

RELATED STORY: Medical City quarantines 144 doctors, medical staff exposed to COVID-19 patients
“Today, we lost one of our own. We join our colleagues in mourning the loss of Dr. Greg Macasaet, who succumbed to the disease this morning, March 22, 2020.

He was one of the best anaesthesiologists in our country and he was one of the first responders to a patient who eventually died from COVID-19,” Manila Doctor’s Hospital said in a statement.

The wife of Macasaet, Dr. Evalyn Macasaet, is also in the ICU, battling from the coronavirus infection.

READ ON: PH hospital uses plastics, garbage bags as COVID-19 protection due to supply shortage
Earlier, Dr. Israel Bactol, a 34-year-old cardiologist from Philippine Heart Center, also died due to COVID-19.

A publicist, Eric Cabahug, wrote in his Facebook post that the young doctor died after having attended to a patient who lied that he travelled from China.

Sen. JV Ejercito, who saw Cabahug’s tweet, expressed dismay over irresponsible patients who are risking the lives of the frontliners.

“This is so sad. Doctors are dying and some critical because of irresponsible patients who are lying about their travel history! “Nakakainis! Gusto ko kayo sapukin! Nakakaawa mga doctor at frontliners may gana pa kayo mag sinungaling! Ayan namatay na ilan dahil sa inyo!” Ejercito said.

Jobs

Latest News

Alessandra de Rossi worries for parents in Italy

Alessandra de Rossi worries for parents in Italy

Mar 22, 2020

Actress Alessandra de Rossi expressed her worries about her parents’ safety in Italy, where rising cases of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have already killed thousands of people there. In an Instagram post on Sunday, she said it’s difficult to be away...

Rocco Nacino donates to frontliners, Matteo Guidicelli raises Php4M

Rocco Nacino donates to frontliners, Matteo Guidicelli raises Php4M

Mar 22, 2020

More actors are following Bela Padilla, who are extending help for the victims of the dreaded coronavirus. Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli, who is also a 2nd lieutenant at the Philippine Army, led an online campaign to raise funds to buy food to the families by the...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Spain braces for worse days as death toll surges past 1,300
Published On  March 22, 2020
KNOW THE LAW: Dh50,000 fine, three years in jail for not informing UAE authorities that you’re infected with communicable disease
Published On  March 22, 2020
Over 84 million affected by stay-at-home order in US
Published On  March 22, 2020
Close