Medical City quarantines 144 doctors, medical staff exposed to COVID-19 patients

The Medical City in Pasig City, a tertiary care hospital and one of the hospitals with infectious disease surveillance mechanism in place, has placed 144 of its health workers under quarantine.

The Medical City president and chief executive officer Dr. Eugenio Jose Ramos said 95 nurses, 13 resident doctors and fellows, 12 emergency room physicians and 24 hours house staff were required undergo a 14-day isolation.

RELATED STORY: PH hospital uses plastics, garbage bags as COVID-19 protection due to supply shortage

“Medyo na-expose sila o pinapasigurado lang, pinapauwi namin baka na-expose,” Ramos said in an interview with DZBB.

He said this number is separate from other health staff who have already undergone quarantine and have returned to work.

The hospital is serving 10 COVID-19 confirmed patients who are in isolation. There are also 54 other patients whose test results have not come back.

READ ON: COVID-19 cases in PH rise to 380, death toll now at 25