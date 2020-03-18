79 OFWs repatriated from Dubai

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai revealed that 79 distressed Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) were already sent back to the Philippines.

The Consulate said they were able to secure the exit clearances and arrival arrangements of the said Filipinos in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Department of Social Welfare and Development in Manila.

In addition, for Filipino who wish to know about their available options pertinent to the validity of their visas in the UAE following the country’s temporary suspension of visa issuance, Philippine Consul General in Dubai Paul Raymond Cortes advised Filipinos to consult the immigration officers as well as constantly monitor updates regarding travel to and from the Philippines.

He also urged OFWs to comply with the country’s immigration laws and ensure that they renew their visas before expiry to stay legal.

