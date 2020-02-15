CORONAVIRUS: Egypt confirms first case of COVID-19

The Egypt’s health ministry has confirmed its first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

It is also the first case of COVID-19 in Africa.

The health ministry clarified that the patient is not an Egyptian national, but they did not disclose the identity of the patient.

“The ministry has taken preventative measures and is monitoring the patient who is stable,” health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed told AFP.

Egyptian authorities informed the World Health Organization and the patient has been placed in quarantine.

The death toll on the new coronavirus has climbed to more than 1,400; most of the victims are from mainland China.

Egypt has suspended all flights on its national carrier to China. They will remain grounded until end of the month.

The Egyptian government has also evacuated 300 Egyptians from Wuhan, China.