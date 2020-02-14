Man stabs friend to death, tries to flee UAE

Ajman Police arrested an expat for stabbing his friend to death in a restaurant.

Police officials told the Khaleej Times that the victim died after suffering from multiple stab wounds.

They were able to arrest the suspect in coordination with Dubai Police the next day.

Authorities managed to recover the murder weapon and arrested the other two accomplices of the crime.

The suspect reportedly tried to fly out of the UAE to escape charges, but it was foiled by the authorities.