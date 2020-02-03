UAE bans flights to China except Beijing

The UAE has announced that it will suspend all flights to and from China except Beijing, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

According to the statement released by General Civil Aviation Authority or GCAA, the suspension would come into force on February 5, and will continue until notice. It added that the decision is part of precautionary measures undertaken by the UAE to confront the outbreak of the new coronavirus. It added that it also coordinated with international and national agencies such as the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP,

Etihad Airways and Emirates Airlines before enacting the decision.

“We continue to put our confidence in the Chinese Government’s efforts to control and contain the situation,” the statement said.

As per the report of WAM, the Authority stated that all passengers traveling from Beijing International Airport will be required to undergo a six-to-eight hour medical screening at the airport to ensure the safety of passengers before boarding.

GCAA also encourages airlines to disseminate the new procedures with its fliers to avoid flight delays, as well as advises passengers to contact their respective airlines for updates on affected flights.

The authority added that they will continuously evaluate the situation in China, and will make future decisions accordingly.