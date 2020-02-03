Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Feb 03 20, 6:38 pm

Humid weather to continue in UAE until weekend

Feb 04 2020

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced that humid and possibly foggy weather are to be expected in the UAE until Saturday, Khaleej Times reported. NCM said the wind will be light to moderate, with a speed of 18 to 28 kmph, reaching 42kmph.

Photo of man escorted out of Dubai Mall not true, says Emaar

Feb 04 2020

Emaar Malls dismissed the photo allegedly showing a man being escorted out of Dubai Mall due to coronavirus. The photo was circulating on different social media platforms, says a report from Khaleej Times.

Husband, wife for 65 years die 13 hours apart in the UAE

Feb 04 2020

An Emirati man aged 107 has died in Ras Al Khaimah on February 3, only 13 hours after his 90-year-old wife of six decades passed away. In a report by Khaleej Times, the relatives of the couple said they have been happily married and still in love for over 65 years.

UAE bans flights to China except Beijing

by | News

Feb. 03, 20 | 6:38 pm

The UAE has announced that it will suspend all flights to and from China except Beijing, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

READ ALSO: Dubai-bound OFWs stranded amid travel ban to China, HK flights

According to the statement released by General Civil Aviation Authority or GCAA, the suspension would come into force on February 5, and will continue until notice. It added that the decision is part of precautionary measures undertaken by the UAE to confront the outbreak of the new coronavirus. It added that it also coordinated with international and national agencies such as the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP,
Etihad Airways and Emirates Airlines before enacting the decision.

“We continue to put our confidence in the Chinese Government’s efforts to control and contain the situation,” the statement said.

As per the report of WAM, the Authority stated that all passengers traveling from Beijing International Airport will be required to undergo a six-to-eight hour medical screening at the airport to ensure the safety of passengers before boarding.

GCAA also encourages airlines to disseminate the new procedures with its fliers to avoid flight delays, as well as advises passengers to contact their respective airlines for updates on affected flights.

The authority added that they will continuously evaluate the situation in China, and will make future decisions accordingly.

