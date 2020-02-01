PH eyes two areas as quarantine site for OFWs from China

The Interagency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases is eyeing two military facilities as possible quarantine areas for overseas Filipinos workers (OFWs) returning from the city of Wuhan in China, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Saturday.

READ MORE: Sweden records first case of novel coronavirus

Lorenzana said the officials are looking at the drug facility at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija and Caballo island in Cavite, reported Manila Times.

“They are looking at both areas. No decision yet,” the Defense chief was quoted as saying.

Fort Magsaysay is a military reservation where the drug treatment and rehabilitation facility is located.

The said drug facility supposed to house 10,000 drug dependents, but the facility has been mostly vacant.

Meanwhile, the Caraballo island served as quarantine area for Filipino soldiers who were exposed to the Ebola virus during their mission as UN peacekeepers in Liberia in 2014.

The island located at the mouth of Manila bay is currently occupied by the Philippine Navy.

Some Filipino workers signified their desire to return in the country amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus that has killed 259 people and infected 11,791 in mainland China.