UK reports first case of novel coronavirus

Jan 31 2020

The United Kingdom confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. The two cases were identified as members of the same family and were currently attended by National Health Service (NHS). "The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and...

6,000 passengers of cruise ship not allowed to disembark after Chinese couple still tested for coronavirus

Jan. 30, 20 | 5:56 pm

Photo: Costa Crociere website

At least 6,000 passengers of a cruise ship were not allowed to disembark in a port in northern Rome after two of their Chinese passengers were suspected of having coronavirus.

In a report by the Telegraph, it quoted a spokesman for the Costa Crociere cruise company in saying that the couple arrived in Italy last Jan. 25 and boarded the ship, the Costa Smeralda, that same day.

RELATED STORY: Wuhan virus death toll jumps to 170

They came down with a fever and were suffering from breathing difficulties.

The ship, which is currently docked in Civitavecchia, north of Rome, has visited Marseilles in France, and the Spanish ports of Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca this week.

Medical checks were carried out to see if the pair had the deadly coronavirus.

The company spokesman said it may take a few hours before the situation became clearer.

READ ON: Around 50 Filipinos from Wuhan express intent to return to Philippines amid coronavirus threat

In a separate report by Daily Mail, it said that the Chinese couple was placed in solitary confinement.

Apart from the passengers, the ship also has 1,000 crew.

They are yet waiting for the results to be out.

