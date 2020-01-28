Germany records first human to human Wuhan coronavirus transmission

Despite the first reported case of Wuhan coronavirus in the UAE, the risk of its spread in the country remains low due to ramped up efforts and preventive measures that the government had put in place. On January 29, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)...
Germany has confirmed its first novel coronavirus patient who contracted the disease from a Chinese colleague who visited the country last week.
Officials said this was the first human-to-human transmission of the virus on the European soil.
The carrier of the virus was a Chinese woman employee, who hails from Shanghai.
“She started to feel sick on the flight home on January 23,” Andreas Zapf, head of the Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety, said at a press conference.
The 33-year-old German who met the Chinese woman in Bavaria is the first confirmed coronavirus case in Germany.
