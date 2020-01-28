Thailand confirms six more Wuhan coronavirus cases, now at 14 infections

Members of a medical team check in at the Taiping International Airport in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 27, 2020. A team comprised of 137 medical workers from Heilongjiang left for Wuhan on Monday to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. Photo from Xinhua News Agency

Thailand’s health department has confirmed on Tuesday that six more cases of Wuhan coronavirus have been recorded among their visitors from China.

This means that the total number of infected individuals in Thailand now climbs to 14 as of Tuesday.

Health deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Tanarak Plipat told reporters that five of the new cases, aged 6 to 70 years, came from Hubei province and belonging to the same family.

The other patient came from Chongqing.

Thailand said that it will now scan all passengers from China.