Thursday, January 30, 2020

Jan 28 20, 3:45 pm

UAE’s general health condition not a cause for concern – MoHAP

Jan 29 2020

Despite the first reported case of Wuhan coronavirus in the UAE, the risk of its spread in the country remains low due to ramped up efforts and preventive measures that the government had put in place. On January 29, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)...

Last chance! Enjoy flat 35% on the house at The Watch House

Jan 29 2020

UAE residents and shoppers planning to buy their limited-edition watches that they have long been saving up for better grab the opportunity to visit their nearest The Watch House shop. With huge discounts of a flat 35% off, Filipinos can now buy that special watch for...

Thailand confirms six more Wuhan coronavirus cases, now at 14 infections

by | News

Jan. 28, 20 | 3:45 pm

Members of a medical team check in at the Taiping International Airport in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 27, 2020. A team comprised of 137 medical workers from Heilongjiang left for Wuhan on Monday to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. Photo from Xinhua News Agency

Thailand’s health department has confirmed on Tuesday that six more cases of Wuhan coronavirus have been recorded among their visitors from China.

This means that the total number of infected individuals in Thailand now climbs to 14 as of Tuesday.

RELATED STORY: Coronavirus death toll climbs to 106

Health deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Tanarak Plipat told reporters that five of the new cases, aged 6 to 70 years, came from Hubei province and belonging to the same family.

The other patient came from Chongqing.

READ ON: Novel coronavirus patient suffers convulsions in Wuhan, China

Thailand said that it will now scan all passengers from China.

UAE’s general health condition not a cause for concern – MoHAP

UAE’s general health condition not a cause for concern – MoHAP

Jan 29, 2020

Despite the first reported case of Wuhan coronavirus in the UAE, the risk of its spread in the country remains low due to ramped up efforts and preventive measures that the government had put in place. On January 29, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)...

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

