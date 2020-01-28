Filipinos returning from China to be quarantined for 14 days

A security staff member checks passengers' temperature at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 27, 2020. According to the airport authority, all passengers arriving or leaving the airport should accept temperature checks. Photo from Xinhua News Agency

Health and Foreign Affairs officials said that Filipinos who will be returning from China will be quarantined for 14 days amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

“For those who choose to return, you will be taken care of in a health facility for monitoring and further medical management,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a press briefing.

“We are now arranging one place where we can quarantine all of them for case management rather than assigning them to different facilities,” Duque added.

The Health Chief however did not disclose the exact location of the quarantine area. Duque revealed that the government will shoulder the logistical and medical cost of those who will be quarantined for two weeks.

“We will have to spend for that, certainly. As part of the quarantine measure, we will have to sustain them within the 14 days that they are isolated.”

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay on the other hand said that the government is now coordinating with the Chinese government to facilitate the safe transport of Filipinos living in Wuhan City. The Chinese city is now under lockdown and considered to be the epicenter of the deadly outbreak.

“They have assured us that they are ready to address all of the concerns that any Filipino may have in that area, including the need to repatriate if they do wish to come home,” Dulay explained.

There are about 300 Filipinos in Hubei province and over 150 are in Wuhan City.