Filipinos returning from China to be quarantined for 14 days

Despite the first reported case of Wuhan coronavirus in the UAE, the risk of its spread in the country remains low due to ramped up efforts and preventive measures that the government had put in place. On January 29, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)...
West Zone offers a chance to get healthier eats with its La Filipina Rice
Healthy eating is making a revolutionary comeback nowadays, especially as wellness activists have become louder in advocating a nutritious lifestyle. Many Filipinos are now being encouraged to observe a healthy lifestyle as well, becoming more and more conscious in...
WEEKEND FLASH SALE: Get your affordable branded sports footwear at Brand Bazzaar for only Dh99
Filipinos in the UAE who are planning to shop for a new pair of shoes for themselves or perhaps a pair intended as gifts for their loved ones can now grab the opportunity to shop at Brand Bazzaar outlets in the UAE! With rock bottom prices starting from Dh99 only,...
Last chance! Enjoy flat 35% on the house at The Watch House
UAE residents and shoppers planning to buy their limited-edition watches that they have long been saving up for better grab the opportunity to visit their nearest The Watch House shop. With huge discounts of a flat 35% off, Filipinos can now buy that special watch for...
Health and Foreign Affairs officials said that Filipinos who will be returning from China will be quarantined for 14 days amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.
“For those who choose to return, you will be taken care of in a health facility for monitoring and further medical management,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a press briefing.
RELATED STORY: Pinoys in Wuhan worry about their welfare, health
“We are now arranging one place where we can quarantine all of them for case management rather than assigning them to different facilities,” Duque added.
The Health Chief however did not disclose the exact location of the quarantine area. Duque revealed that the government will shoulder the logistical and medical cost of those who will be quarantined for two weeks.
READ ON: Large quantity of wild animals tested positive for 2019-nCov
“We will have to spend for that, certainly. As part of the quarantine measure, we will have to sustain them within the 14 days that they are isolated.”
Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay on the other hand said that the government is now coordinating with the Chinese government to facilitate the safe transport of Filipinos living in Wuhan City. The Chinese city is now under lockdown and considered to be the epicenter of the deadly outbreak.
“They have assured us that they are ready to address all of the concerns that any Filipino may have in that area, including the need to repatriate if they do wish to come home,” Dulay explained.
There are about 300 Filipinos in Hubei province and over 150 are in Wuhan City.
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved