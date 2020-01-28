Thursday, January 30, 2020

Jan 28 20, 3:54 pm

UAE’s general health condition not a cause for concern – MoHAP

Jan 29 2020

Despite the first reported case of Wuhan coronavirus in the UAE, the risk of its spread in the country remains low due to ramped up efforts and preventive measures that the government had put in place. On January 29, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)...

Filipinos returning from China to be quarantined for 14 days

News

Jan. 28, 20 | 3:54 pm

A security staff member checks passengers' temperature at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 27, 2020. According to the airport authority, all passengers arriving or leaving the airport should accept temperature checks. Photo from Xinhua News Agency

Health and Foreign Affairs officials said that Filipinos who will be returning from China will be quarantined for 14 days amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

“For those who choose to return, you will be taken care of in a health facility for monitoring and further medical management,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a press briefing.

RELATED STORY: Pinoys in Wuhan worry about their welfare, health

“We are now arranging one place where we can quarantine all of them for case management rather than assigning them to different facilities,” Duque added.

The Health Chief however did not disclose the exact location of the quarantine area. Duque revealed that the government will shoulder the logistical and medical cost of those who will be quarantined for two weeks.

READ ON: Large quantity of wild animals tested positive for 2019-nCov

“We will have to spend for that, certainly. As part of the quarantine measure, we will have to sustain them within the 14 days that they are isolated.”

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay on the other hand said that the government is now coordinating with the Chinese government to facilitate the safe transport of Filipinos living in Wuhan City. The Chinese city is now under lockdown and considered to be the epicenter of the deadly outbreak.

“They have assured us that they are ready to address all of the concerns that any Filipino may have in that area, including the need to repatriate if they do wish to come home,” Dulay explained.

There are about 300 Filipinos in Hubei province and over 150 are in Wuhan City.

