China virus death toll climbs to 25, more than 800 infected

China’s new coronavirus has now killed 25 people and has infected more than 800 individuals in China.

The World Health Organization has declared it an emergency in China but refused to consider it as an epidemic of international concern.

China’s National Health Commission said 830 cases had been confirmed so far and 25 people had died as of Thursday.

The cases were mostly concentrated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and the possible origin of the virus.

At least seven countries also reported non-fatal cases.

Health officials believed that the transmission rate could get higher because of the long holidays in celebration of the Chinese New Year.

“Make no mistake, though, this is an emergency in China. It has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one,” World Health Organization said in a statement.

Wuhan City with 11 million people has been on transportation lockdown so that the virus can be contained.

“The lockdown of 11 million people is unprecedented in public health history,” WHO representative in Beijing Gauden Galea said.

The virus is believed to have emerged from illegally traded animal in a market in Wuhan.

No cure yet for the unknown virus and symptoms include fever, coughing, and difficulty in breathing.

