China virus death toll climbs to 25, more than 800 infected

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) was alarmed with the viral video of a man exploring the still restive Taal volcano. Phivolcs reminded the public that it’s not safe to stay within the volcano island as the threat of possible hazardous...
2 OFWs who share a husband arrested in buy bust ops
Two female overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who allegedly worked as couriers for a woman known as 'The Godmother', were arrested in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Bacoor, Cavite, according to a GMA News report. The police conducted a raid and found 635 grams of...
PH to start termination process of VFA
Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Friday said he has asked Defense Chief Delfin Lorenzana to start the termination process of the Philippines' Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States in retaliation for Washington's cancellation of former police chief...
1,000 Filipino nurses needed in the US
A company offering immigration services said it has vacancies for 1,000 nurses in the United States for 2020. Front Fortich, chief operating officer of Fortich Permanent Immigration Services said there are important developments and bright prospects for Filipino...
China’s new coronavirus has now killed 25 people and has infected more than 800 individuals in China.
The World Health Organization has declared it an emergency in China but refused to consider it as an epidemic of international concern.
READ MORE: WHO says coronavirus in China not yet a public health emergency of international concern
China’s National Health Commission said 830 cases had been confirmed so far and 25 people had died as of Thursday.
The cases were mostly concentrated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and the possible origin of the virus.
At least seven countries also reported non-fatal cases.
Health officials believed that the transmission rate could get higher because of the long holidays in celebration of the Chinese New Year.
READ MORE: China expands lockdown, cancels major events for Lunar New Year
Non-fatal cases have been found in at least seven other countries.
“Make no mistake, though, this is an emergency in China. It has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one,” World Health Organization said in a statement.
Wuhan City with 11 million people has been on transportation lockdown so that the virus can be contained.
“The lockdown of 11 million people is unprecedented in public health history,” WHO representative in Beijing Gauden Galea said.
The virus is believed to have emerged from illegally traded animal in a market in Wuhan.
No cure yet for the unknown virus and symptoms include fever, coughing, and difficulty in breathing.
READ MORE: BREAKING: Dubai to screen passengers from China amid new coronavirus outbreak
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
