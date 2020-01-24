WHO says coronavirus in China not yet a public health emergency of international concern

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) was alarmed with the viral video of a man exploring the still restive Taal volcano. Phivolcs reminded the public that it’s not safe to stay within the volcano island as the threat of possible hazardous...
2 OFWs who share a husband arrested in buy bust ops
Two female overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who allegedly worked as couriers for a woman known as 'The Godmother', were arrested in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Bacoor, Cavite, according to a GMA News report. The police conducted a raid and found 635 grams of...
PH to start termination process of VFA
Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Friday said he has asked Defense Chief Delfin Lorenzana to start the termination process of the Philippines' Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States in retaliation for Washington's cancellation of former police chief...
1,000 Filipino nurses needed in the US
A company offering immigration services said it has vacancies for 1,000 nurses in the United States for 2020. Front Fortich, chief operating officer of Fortich Permanent Immigration Services said there are important developments and bright prospects for Filipino...
The World Health Organization (WHO) decided not to declare the outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus in China is not yet a public health emergency of international concern.
This was the announcement made by Professor Didier Houssin, the chair of the Emergency Committee, during the press conference broadcasted on WHO’s Twitter and Facebook account.
Houssin said it is too early yet to declare it a public health emergency of international concern since there are limited cases abroad.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus accepted the decision of the committee saying that this is an emergency in China.
It has not yet become a global health emergency. It may become one,” he said.
READ MORE: China expands lockdown, cancels major events for Lunar New Year
Tedros stressed they are aware of the reported cases in other parts of the world and even in countries that have suspected cases. He added that they are monitoring the situation.
The UN body underscored the need to fill the gaps in the knowledge of the source, the cause, and other clinical information about the 2019-nCOV virus.
WHO added that they will coordinate with China to get the necessary information as soon as possible.
The emergency committee will reconvene in the coming days if needed to reassess the situation.
READ MORE: China virus death toll climbs to 25, more than 800 infected
