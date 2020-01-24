China expands lockdown, cancels major events for Lunar New Year

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) was alarmed with the viral video of a man exploring the still restive Taal volcano. Phivolcs reminded the public that it’s not safe to stay within the volcano island as the threat of possible hazardous...
2 OFWs who share a husband arrested in buy bust ops
Two female overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who allegedly worked as couriers for a woman known as 'The Godmother', were arrested in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Bacoor, Cavite, according to a GMA News report. The police conducted a raid and found 635 grams of...
PH to start termination process of VFA
Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Friday said he has asked Defense Chief Delfin Lorenzana to start the termination process of the Philippines' Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States in retaliation for Washington's cancellation of former police chief...
1,000 Filipino nurses needed in the US
A company offering immigration services said it has vacancies for 1,000 nurses in the United States for 2020. Front Fortich, chief operating officer of Fortich Permanent Immigration Services said there are important developments and bright prospects for Filipino...
China has expanded the lockdown to eight cities to contain the spread of novel coronavirus which has killed 25 individuals.
On Thursday the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the deadly virus originated, was placed under transport lockdown.
The cities of Wuhan, Huanggang, Ezhou, Chibi, Zhijiang and Lichuan in Hubei province followed suit.
The People’s Daily reported that cities of Xiantao, Enshi, Qianjiang, and Xianning were also subject to a lockdown.
Travel restrictions were in effect as airports, railways and buses were put into a halt.
Establishments such as cinemas, internet cafes and public events except for hospitals
Residents are not allowed to leave the city, except for ‘special reasons’.
Festivities for the Lunar New Year in Beijing were also canceled while the Forbidden City will be closed indefinitely on Saturday, the state-run Beijing News reported.
The 2019-nCOV has infected 830 people in 23 provinces of China, 95 of which were in critical condition according to Chinese authorities.
READ MORE: China virus death toll climbs to 25, more than 800 infected
The virus has spread to at least seven countries, but the World Health Organization (WHO) was not yet advising any broader restrictions on travel or trade.
WHO has declared it an emergency in China but refused to consider it as an epidemic of international concern.
READ MORE: WHO says coronavirus in China not yet a public health emergency of international concern
Accomodation option available in the market.
