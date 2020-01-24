China expands lockdown, cancels major events for Lunar New Year

China has expanded the lockdown to eight cities to contain the spread of novel coronavirus which has killed 25 individuals.

On Thursday the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the deadly virus originated, was placed under transport lockdown.

The cities of Wuhan, Huanggang, Ezhou, Chibi, Zhijiang and Lichuan in Hubei province followed suit.

The People’s Daily reported that cities of Xiantao, Enshi, Qianjiang, and Xianning were also subject to a lockdown.

Travel restrictions were in effect as airports, railways and buses were put into a halt.

Establishments such as cinemas, internet cafes and public events were closed or canceled.

Residents are not allowed to leave the city, except for ‘special reasons’.

Festivities for the Lunar New Year in Beijing were also canceled while the Forbidden City will be closed indefinitely on Saturday, the state-run Beijing News reported.

The 2019-nCOV has infected 830 people in 23 provinces of China, 95 of which were in critical condition according to Chinese authorities.

The virus has spread to at least seven countries, but the World Health Organization (WHO) was not yet advising any broader restrictions on travel or trade.

WHO has declared it an emergency in China but refused to consider it as an epidemic of international concern.

