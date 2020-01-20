Duterte wants massive evacuation centers amid Taal Volcano crisis

President Rodrigo Duterte is pushing for the construction of massive evacuation centers in provinces most vulnerable to disasters in the country.

Duterte called on Congress to provide funding for the project. He said that Filipinos often evacuate during times of calamities.

“I’m urging Congress sa lahat ng areas na prone sa disaster na magkaroon ng mga evacuation center na malalaki lalo na ‘yong mga probinsya na nakaharap sa Pacific Ocean,” Duterte said during a speech in Batangas.

Duterte wants the massive evacuation centers to be built in the provinces of Samar, Isabela, Cagayan, and Batangas.

“It would be good if Congress can provide the money together with your help,” Duterte added.

The President also wants a Php30 billion fund for the government due to Taal Volcano eruption.

“I will ask Congress to expedite to cover P30 billion. Iyong tulong, pati sa livestock,” he said.

“Dadating ang tulong sa inyo, maghintay lang kayo, and we will act fast. Sa tamang panahon dadating ang tulong sa inyo,” he added.

Duterte also distributed relief goods to evacuees in the province. He also gave Php5 million worth of financial aid to Lipa City, Sto. Tomas City, Mabini, Agoncillo, Tanauan, San Luis, San Jose, and Batangas City