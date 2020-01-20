Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Jan 20 20, 5:18 pm

UAE’s big heart highlighted in its aid to Taal victims

Jan 22 2020

Filipinos in UAE lauded the efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent who will sending a delegation to the Philippines as a response the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed...

Kuwait allows PH to join probe on slain OFW case

Jan 22 2020

The Kuwaiti government said that it is willing to allow investigators from the Philippines to conduct a joint probe on the death of Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende. Villavende reportedly died from the hands of her employer according to Kuwaiti's Deputy...

Share94
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
94 Shares

Duterte wants massive evacuation centers amid Taal Volcano crisis

by | News

Jan. 20, 20 | 5:18 pm

President Rodrigo Duterte is pushing for the construction of massive evacuation centers in provinces most vulnerable to disasters in the country.

Duterte called on Congress to provide funding for the project. He said that Filipinos often evacuate during times of calamities.

“I’m urging Congress sa lahat ng areas na prone sa disaster na magkaroon ng mga evacuation center na malalaki lalo na ‘yong mga probinsya na nakaharap sa Pacific Ocean,” Duterte said during a speech in Batangas.

Duterte wants the massive evacuation centers to be built in the provinces of Samar, Isabela, Cagayan, and Batangas.

“It would be good if Congress can provide the money together with your help,” Duterte added.

The President also wants a Php30 billion fund for the government due to Taal Volcano eruption.

“I will ask Congress to expedite to cover P30 billion. Iyong tulong, pati sa livestock,” he said.

“Dadating ang tulong sa inyo, maghintay lang kayo, and we will act fast. Sa tamang panahon dadating ang tulong sa inyo,” he added.

Duterte also distributed relief goods to evacuees in the province. He also gave Php5 million worth of financial aid to Lipa City, Sto. Tomas City, Mabini, Agoncillo, Tanauan, San Luis, San Jose, and Batangas City

Jobs

Latest News

UAE’s big heart highlighted in its aid to Taal victims

UAE’s big heart highlighted in its aid to Taal victims

Jan 22, 2020

Filipinos in UAE lauded the efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent who will sending a delegation to the Philippines as a response the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed...

Kuwait allows PH to join probe on slain OFW case

Kuwait allows PH to join probe on slain OFW case

Jan 22, 2020

The Kuwaiti government said that it is willing to allow investigators from the Philippines to conduct a joint probe on the death of Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende. Villavende reportedly died from the hands of her employer according to Kuwaiti's Deputy...

﻿Taal eruption evacuees climb to 1 million

﻿Taal eruption evacuees climb to 1 million

Jan 22, 2020

The number of displaced residents due to Taal eruption has reached the one million mark, the provincial government of Batangas announced Tuesday. According to Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas, the numbers were based on the population of residents living within...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Cuenca residents slam Ramon Tulfo for name calling, shaming their mayor
Published On  January 20, 2020
Gov’t laying down plans for Taal rehabilitation
Published On  January 20, 2020
‘UAE’s 5-year tourist visa to add stability to the property sector’ – Lootah CEO
Published On  January 20, 2020
Close