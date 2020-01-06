Man set on fire in Australia over $500 debt

Authorities have charged a 21-year-old man for setting another man on fire in Australia following a heated argument over a debt on Saturday.

The victim, 41, who suffered burns on his face and torso, managed to bring himself to Rockhampton hospital.

Brisbane Times reported that the 21-year-old man visited a home at Campbell Street in Rockhampton, in central Queensland, Australia where an argument broke out between him and the victim over a “financial debt that was owed between the two parties,” and which the police estimated to be around $400 to $500 (Dh1021 to Dh1277).

“This altercation ultimately led to the 21-year-old offender squirting an ignitable fluid into the torso and face area of the victim,” acting Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Mawdsley told local media.

Mawdsley noted that the victim has to be flown to Brisbane for specialist treatment at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital due to the severity of his burns.

The victim is on critical yet stable condition, according to Mawdsley.

The Brisbane Times reported that the unidentified man was taken into custody by police and will face charges before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in relation to committing acts intended to cause serious bodily harm.