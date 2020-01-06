Man set on fire in Australia over $500 debt

An Abu Dhabi Court is hearing the case of a man who burned his grandmother alive inside a car in the Capital. The suspect claimed that her grandmother used black magic to turn him into a woman, reported Khaleej Times. The elderly woman was able to escape the near...
Woman faces trial in UAE after ordering cosmetics online. Here’s why
The Fujairah Court of Appeals is hearing the case of a woman who allegedly swore into a man after a heated argument on a social media platform. In a report on the Khaleej Times, court records showed that the man filed a complaint against the woman at the Fujairah...
Killer-rapist to be crucified in Saudi
A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced a local man to death and crucifixion after he was convicted of killing a man, raping his niece and injuring two policemen. Police arrested the man during a shootout after he tried to steal a car in the Northwestern town of Aljouf....
Drunk driver sentenced to 2 years in jail for killing man
A criminal court in Bahrain sentenced a local man to two years in prison after they found him guilty of causing the death of a pedestrian when he banged into him while driving under the influence of alcohol. Police arrested the man after he ran over three pedestrians...
Authorities have charged a 21-year-old man for setting another man on fire in Australia following a heated argument over a debt on Saturday.
The victim, 41, who suffered burns on his face and torso, managed to bring himself to Rockhampton hospital.
Brisbane Times reported that the 21-year-old man visited a home at Campbell Street in Rockhampton, in central Queensland, Australia where an argument broke out between him and the victim over a “financial debt that was owed between the two parties,” and which the police estimated to be around $400 to $500 (Dh1021 to Dh1277).
“This altercation ultimately led to the 21-year-old offender squirting an ignitable fluid into the torso and face area of the victim,” acting Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Mawdsley told local media.
Mawdsley noted that the victim has to be flown to Brisbane for specialist treatment at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital due to the severity of his burns.
The victim is on critical yet stable condition, according to Mawdsley.
The Brisbane Times reported that the unidentified man was taken into custody by police and will face charges before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in relation to committing acts intended to cause serious bodily harm.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
