Duterte to Pinoys in the Middle East: ‘We are in great peril’

President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed concern about the brewing crisis in the Middle East and is not discounting the possibility that it could lead to war.

“We Filipinos are really in grave peril. We have so many millions, nearing 3, I think, of Filipinos working mainly in the Middle East,” Duterte said in a speech.

The tension between the United States and Iran escalated after the US military recently killed a top Iranian leader in an airstrike.

“Kinakabahan ako, ah, Iran seems to be hell-bent on a retaliation, which I think will come. it’s a matter of time,” Duterte said.

The President added that it will be a huge effort for the government to make sure that Filipinos will be repatriated in case a war breaks out.

The President said he is even considering calling for a special session of Congress to make sure that the government will have unlimited funds in the repatriation program.

“We will buy borrow, steal, nakawan natin yang central bank natin mismo, we have to do it we will do it,” Duterte added.

Duterte added that he doesn’t want to be bothered by government processes when the repatriation begins.

“Ayaw ko yung magkuwenta, kuwenta ako. I do not want to be bothered. We need billions there, standby lang, and calculate what would be the calibrated withdrawals,” he added.