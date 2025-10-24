SportsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

San Miguel Beermen, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel arrive in Dubai ahead of golden anniversary game

The Philippine Basketball Association’s (PBA) two legendary teams are now in Dubai!

Star players and coaches from Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and San Miguel Beermen met with members of the media during the PBA50 Dubai Comeback Media Day held on Friday, Oct. 24, at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Festival City.

Presented by Far Eastern Private School (FEPS) in partnership with Al Ansari Education Group (AEG), the press event brought together PBA officials, the Filipino community, and representatives from FEPS/AEG, who gathered to welcome the teams ahead of their highly anticipated match at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The Media Day officially kicked off the excitement for the PBA’s 50th season celebration in Dubai, with both teams sharing how thrilled they are to play in front of overseas Filipino fans who have been following the league from afar.

Countdown to tip-off

The PBA50: Dubai Comeback will take place on Sunday, Oct. 26, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

  • 4:00 PM – Doors open
  • 5:00 PM – Performances by students of Far Eastern Private School and Al Ansari Education Group
  • 7:00 PM – Tip-off: San Miguel Beermen vs Barangay Ginebra San Miguel

As the PBA celebrates its golden anniversary, the Dubai showdown is set to be more than just a basketball game, but a celebration of Filipino pride, community, and the sport that unites them all.

