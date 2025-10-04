Former NBA star and 17-year veteran Rudy Gay shares message to Filipino fans in Abu Dhabi: ‘Keep pushing, stay consistent, and somebody will find you’

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 presented by ADQ continue today with Game 2 between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers at Etihad Arena, following the Knicks’ win in Thursday’s opener.

As part of the week’s events, former NBA star Rudy Gay shared his thoughts on the Games, his experience exploring Abu Dhabi, and his heartfelt message to the Filipino community in the UAE.

Speaking on the importance of expanding the NBA into new markets, the 17-year veteran said: “I think this is great for the growth of the league. I think this gives people a chance to actually connect with the players, our stars. And really, you know, I just put myself in that fan aspect of where I was when I was growing up and how much of a rock star some of these players were to me. And it kind of propelled me to be where I am today. So hopefully we can have that effect on some of these younger players here.”

When asked what excites him most about experiencing Abu Dhabi’s culture, he explained: “I’ve never been a hotel person, so I like to get out and try all the things, get outside of the hotel. The desert, the mosque, a lot of stuff like that I like to go out there and see. But so far, so good. I love it here. You know, it’s been easy. The people are nice, so yeah.”

Turning to the large Filipino expat community in the UAE, Gay delivered a message of connection and encouragement:

“I know they love basketball in the Philippines. So, for them to be here during this is special, and hopefully one day we can come there. Basketball is becoming more and more popular as a global sport. And I think the more we spread the game, the better it is for the players and also the younger players coming after them. I’m very familiar with the Filipino culture, and if this was to happen over there, I would love to come.”

Finally, he offered advice for Filipino youth dreaming of the NBA: “My advice is just to keep pushing. We have Filipino representation in the NBA, and it’s possible. It’s not something that can never happen. We’re going all over the country and all over the world promoting basketball and making players feel like they can actually attain these things. So, just keep pushing, stay consistent, and somebody will find you.”