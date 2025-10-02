Italy reigns supreme: Azzurri claim back-to-back Volleyball World Championships in Manila

Italy captured its second consecutive FIVB Men’s World Championship title after defeating Bulgaria, 3-1, before more than 15,000 spectators at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila on Sept. 28.

The victory also gave Italy its fifth world championship overall.

The Azzurri won the match with set scores of 25-21, 25-17, 17-25, and 25-10, showing dominance in both service and defense. They are expected to move up to the No. 1 world ranking following the tournament.

Italy’s head coach Ferdinando “Fefè” De Giorgi has now been part of every world title won by Italy, either as a player in the 1990s or as coach of the current generation of champions.

Yuri Romano led the team with 22 points, including five consecutive service aces in the second set that gave Italy a decisive lead. Bulgaria’s Aleks Nikolov top-scored in the match with 23 points, helping his team claim the third set.

The loss ended Bulgaria’s bid for its second world title. However, their silver medal was their first podium finish since 1970 and their sixth overall in world championship history.

Inside the arena, chants of “Italia! Italia!” continued after the final whistle, as the Italian team celebrated what could mark the start of another golden era in their volleyball history. (Alona Cochon)