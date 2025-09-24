Italy-based Filipino rhythmic gymnast bags 3 medals in Turin

Italy-based Filipino rhythmic gymnast Maria Sofia Castillo Rivera delivered a standout performance at the 3rd RG Trial Regional Competition on Sept. 21, claiming three medals: 1st in the all-around and in free hand, and 2nd in hoops.

At just 11 years old, Sofia is making waves in Italy’s gymnastics community, proving that discipline, dedication, and strong family support can propel a young athlete to success.

Born and raised in Turin, Sofia is the eldest child of Filipino parents Peter and Venus Castillo. She is a first-year high school student who balances her academics with an intensive gymnastics training schedule.

Her journey in the sport began in Lipa, Batangas, where she was introduced to rhythmic gymnastics at age five through a grassroots program. She started competing at eight and now trains under the prestigious Eurogymnica Torino club.

Her weekly routine is demanding: four-hour training sessions four days a week, on top of schoolwork. “The toughest part is really her schedule,” said her mother, Venus. “She finishes training late on weekdays, wakes up early for weekend sessions, and usually competes on Sundays. But Sofia truly loves the sport, and we are here to fully support her.”

Sofia’s dedication has translated into a growing list of achievements, including:

Gold, 2024 Regional Championships

Bronze, Free Hand, 2024 Winter Edition, Rimini

1st, 2024 Regional Championships AICS (Silver LC category)

1st, 2024 National Championships AICS (Silver LC category)

3rd, 2024 National Championships Winter Edition, Rimini (Silver LE category, freehand routine)

1st Place All-Around, 1st Trial Individual Championships, March 16, 2025 (Silver LE category)

1st Place All-Around, 2nd Trial Regional Championships, May 2025 (Silver LE category)

“With each competition, she continues to grow both in skill and confidence,” Venus said. “We’re always proud when she wins. It’s a reward not just for her efforts, but for all the time and sacrifices she puts into training.” (Alona Cochon)