Ramilo cracks top 10 at Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Italy-based Filipina gymnast Jasmine Ramilo proved she belongs among Asia’s rising stars after delivering a standout performance at the 2025 Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, finishing 9th overall in the all-around final held at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

Competing against a strong field of 39 gymnasts from across the continent, the 17-year-old Ramilo emerged as the highest-placing Southeast Asian athlete with a total score of 75.300—an impressive feat considering the dominance of traditional powerhouses like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Japan.

Takhmina Ikromova of Uzbekistan topped the leaderboard with a score of 84.500, followed closely by compatriot Anastasiya Sarantseva (83.850) and Kazakhstan’s Aibota Yertaikyzy (82.200).

Despite the stiff competition, Ramilo held her own, particularly in the Ball and Hoop apparatus, where she recorded a combined score of 50.700. She capped off her qualifying campaign with a solid 25.800 in the Hoop event, placing 10th in that segment.

Ramilo currently trains under the tutelage of Coach Claudia Mancinelli at the prestigious Ginnastica Fabriano club in Italy—renowned for producing elite-level rhythmic gymnasts.

Her mother, Fhey Ramilo, expressed joy over her daughter’s performance, saying, “Masaya kami dahil okay naman po ang resulta ni Jas! Maraming salamat sa mga sumusuporta.” —Alona Cochon