Parents, educators from Filipino schools in the UAE unite in first season of Directors Cup 2025

Parents and educators from Filipino schools in the UAE came together for an exciting display of athleticism, unity, and sportsmanship at the first season of the Directors Cup 2025.

Held on Thursday, March 27, the event brought together families from four prominent Filipino schools in sports competition: Far Eastern Private School (Al Shahba and Branch campuses), The New Filipino Private School, and Universal Philippine School (Al Ain).

The opening ceremony set the tone for the day, with a heartfelt welcome from Assistant Managing Director Ms. Nawal Al Ansari, followed by the official Declaration of Opening by School Operations Manager Mr. Richard R. Zulueta.

The competition, featuring basketball and volleyball, provided a thrilling opportunity for educators and parents to come together, celebrate their Filipino heritage, and enjoy friendly yet fierce competition.

The day’s events included a parade, an oath of sportsmanship, and the traditional lighting of the torch, marking the official start of the games and highlighting the spirit of unity and camaraderie among the participants.

The Directors Cup 2025 aimed to strengthen the sense of community among Filipino families and schools in the UAE, promoting teamwork and sportsmanship both on and off the court.